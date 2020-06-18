Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Euro Optics has the Vortex Viper PST 6-24×50 MRAD EBR-2C Riflescope model PST-43128 on closeout price of just $529.99. That is 44% off and you save over $400.00 for a great long-range rifle optic.

Vortex Optics – The Vortex Viper PST (Precision Shooting Tactical) riflescope boasts features associated with top-tier riflescopes. Matching reticle and turret measurements allow accurate, fast dialing of shots. Specifications Item Condition New

Scope Weight: 23.4 oz

Scope Length: 15.5″

Magnification Range: 6-24x

Scope Objective Diameter: 50 mm

Scope Tube Size / Mount: 30 mm

Turret Adjustment (Click Value): .1 mRad Adjustments (5 mRad per rotation)

19 mRad Total Elevation

19 mRad Total Windage

Parallax Adjustment: Side Focus Parallax 50yds -> ∞

Reticle Position: First Focal Plane

Reticle Details: EBR-2C Reticle

Field of View: 17.8′ @ 100 yds (6x)

4.2′ @ 100 yds (24x)

Eye Relief: 4.0″

Illuminated Reticle: yes

Scope Finish: Matte Black

Scope Turret Rotation: Counter Clockwise (CCW)

Product Type Riflescopes

UPC 875874005310

MPN PST-43128 The Viper PST 6-24×50 FFP series delivers the performance and features tactical shooters demand at an economical price.

