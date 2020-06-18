Havoc Tactical Solutions Offers Innovative Deflector Brake

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Havoc Tactical Solutions, a veteran-owned firearms accessory company, is proud to introduce the Deflector Brake.

The Deflector Brake is an AR accessory that guides spent brass into a pile as it is ejected. It absorbs the energy normally contained in the ejected casing and reduces the speed and distance the brass travels by an average of 60%. It also pushes the hot brass out in front of the firing line. By softening this impact, the Deflector Brake grants an extra layer of protection to the rifle, spent casing, shooter, and those standing nearby. The result is reduced unpredictable ricochet of hot brass and minimized damage to brass casings.

The Deflector Brake is easy to apply and nearly weightless. It is a disposable, peel, stick and press accessory for standard AR15 platform receivers. Deflecting spent brass forward and away from the shooter makes a standard AR15 safer for left-handed shooters and during off-shoulder firing while promoting confidence for the shooter and the instructor. MSRP for the Deflector Brake is $17.99.

Havoc Tactical Solutions recommends swapping out Deflector Brakes after 1500 rounds to maintain the desired effects. Results will vary as no two rifles or shooting conditions are the same.

For more information about Havoc Tactical Solutions, visit www.deflectorbrake.com.

About Havoc Tactical Solutions:

Havoc Tactical Solutions is a veteran-owned firearms accessory company based in Pinehurst, NC. After seeing a need for a product and an opportunity to solve a problem, they came up with the patented Deflector Brake. Havoc Tactical has been in business since 2014 and has now sold over 10,000 units. They continue to use innovation and experience to offer solutions to firearms owners.