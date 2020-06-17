Hoppe’s Debuts “How to Clean” Gun-Cleaning Video Series

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Hoppe’s, the No.1 name in gun care products, announced today that it has added another new video to its popular “How to Clean” Series, which provides step-by-step cleaning instructions on some of today’s most popularly owned firearms. The 15-part video series is available for viewing on the Hoppe’s website, YouTube , and Facebook pages.

Developed to provide effective, yet easy-to-follow cleaning instructions for a variety of different firearms, the Hoppe’s video series is the perfect resource for first-time gun owners. The “How to Clean” series also serves as a valuable refresher course for any firearms enthusiast.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Throughout the series, host Luke Williams, better known as Outdoors By Luke, provides simple and important tips on cleaning a myriad of firearms ranging from the popular Glock 17 pistol to the Ruger 10-22.

“As the industry welcomes more first-time firearms owners than ever before, the need to provide helpful cleaning instructions has never been greater,” said Eliza Graves, Sr. Brand Manager for Hoppe’s. “Through our instructional video series, longtime and novice gun owners alike can easily find helpful tips that will keep their firearms running like new.”

To view the Hoppe’s new “How to Clean” series and to see the company’s full line of gun care products and accessories, be sure to visit www.hoppes.com





About Hoppe’s

In 1903, Frank August Hoppe mixed nine chemicals and created the world’s most effective gun cleaner. As a well-trained young soldier, Frank knew that gun care went far beyond just a clean rifle, but actually helped to ensure his safety while on the front lines of battle. Since that time, Hoppe’s has emerged as the leading gun care company, having grown along-side hunters, shooters, and soldiers who depend on their firearms every day. It has remained the most trusted name in gun care by advancing and evolving technologies to meet those needs. From the ever-popular and versatile No. 9 and the quick and easy BoreSnake, to the marvel of efficiency we call Gun Medic, Hoppe’s is the only name you need to know for firearm cleaning and protection.