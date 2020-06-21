Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- If you are like us we have dozens of AR magazines laying all over the office, here is a cool way to stay organized. Sportsman's Guide has a make-your-own-package deal on two (2) HQ ISSUE Foam Mag Holders & one (1) .50 Caliber Ammo Can 2-Pack Deal for a buyers club price of just $44.07. Orders over $49.99 get FREE shipping. This set up will hold thirty (30) PMAGS.

To make this deal you need to add three items to your cart, 2 of the foam insert liners, and 1 unit of the ammo can 2-pack. See our cart check image below to see how we did it. Here are the two product links:

For convenient, secure storage of ammo, parts, tools, first aid supplies, and more, reach for these HQ ISSUE Ammo Cans. Stackable design made of rugged polypropylene with O-ring seal, heavy-duty latches and recessed carry handle.

Molded polypropylene with reinforced bottom and thick sidewalls

Heavy-duty latch with double padlock tabs (padlocks not included)

O-ring seal in lid

Recessed handle and stacking ridges Key Specifications Item Number: 310893

Dimensions: 13.5″ x 7.5″ x 9.25″h. Tired of your mags bouncing around inside your ammo cans? Get a couple of these Mag Holder Ammo Can Foam Insert. They're pre-cut to hold fifteen 30-rd. .223 mags. Great way to turn ordinary ammo can into a highly organized system to store and transport ammo. Pre-cut closed cell foam with 15 dividers

Designed to fit .223 mags

Each divider is 1 1/8″ x 2 5/8″

Overall dimensions are 13″ l. x 7.25″ w. x 3 1/8″ d. Key Specifications Item Number: 676388

Construction: Closed cell foam

Divider Dimensions: 1 1/8″ x 2 5/8″

Overall Dimensions: 13″ l. x 7 1/4″ w. x 3 1/8″ d.

Mfg. Number: 382718 Mags not included.

Gun Gear: HQ ISSUE Mag Holder & .50 Caliber Ammo Can 2 Pack Deal $44.07

HQ ISSUE Mag Holder & .50 Caliber Ammo Can 2 Pack Deal Cart Check 06/02/2020

