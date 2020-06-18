Humvee Single & Double Gun Bags just… $39.99 Each While Supplies Last

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach Tactical has a sale on Humvee brand single and double gun bags for just… $39.99 each while supplies last.

Humvee Gun Bags are the choice rifle case if you are an avid shooter. Depending in the model Humvee Gun Bags can hold up to 3 weapons, one rifle and up to two handguns. There are also additional storage pockets inside the bag for your optics and accessories. There is plenty of Universal/MOLLE webbing for adding your own storage. Three carry modes allow you to carry with your hands, wear it across your shoulder or as a backpack. Universal/MOLLE webbing allows easy coordination with you existing gear. Holds 6 rifle magazines, and 2 pistol magazines. Additional adjustable internal and external pockets keep you well-stocked on the go. Four weapon tie-downs, cinch straps, and an internal added divider to keep your gear from jostling around. Hook and Loop ID patch included. Features and Specifications: Made of heavy duty 600D Polyester Fabric

Water resistant construction

Roll out sniper mat

Expandable internal and external pockets

Equipped with Universal/MOLLE straps Designed to survive the most demanding situations while still remaining simple and easy to use.

