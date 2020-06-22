Indiana: Important Self-Defense Bill Passes Legislature, On to Governor

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)-On April 22nd, both chambers of the Indiana General Assembly voted to concur with the amendments made to House Bill 1284 during the conference committee process. HB 1284 has been amended to now include many important concepts from HB 1643. House Bill 1284 will now go to Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk for his signature. Your NRA would like to thank Representative Jim Lucas (R-69) and Representative Ben Smaltz (R-52) for their tireless efforts during the 2019 legislative session promoting legislation to improve the ability of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves and their families.

House Bill 1284, authored by Representative Lucas will provide immunity for justified use of force in certain instances to help prevent frivolous lawsuits. Victims of violent crime shouldn’t be subjected to unnecessary civil suits, therefore being victimized twice. It will require a court to award, in certain instances, reasonable attorney's fees if it determines a suit was brought unjustly, helping to prevent financial ruin for individuals protecting themselves and others. In addition, HB 1284 was amended to extend the four-year License to Carry a Handgun (LTCH) to five years, eliminate fees for the five-year LTCH (starting in 2020), clarify the authority of private property owners to establish carry policies in places of worship, and allow those applying for an LTCH to register to vote at the same time. Removing barriers for lawful carry in Indiana, to include taxes and fees, is significant for many Hoosier gun owners that desire to carry for the defense of themselves and others.

Please stay tuned to www.nraila.org and your email inbox for further updates on issues affecting our Second Amendment rights in Indiana.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org