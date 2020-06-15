Knife Rights Foundation Launches LegalBlade Knife Law App 2.0

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Today, Knife Rights Foundation, America's foremost public benefit organization dedicated to knives, has officially launched the exciting new 2.0 version of its LegalBlade™ mobile application, the enhanced second generation of the world's first and only knife law app. Among other significant improvements, the new Knife Rights LegalBlade™ App 2.0 features a new, updated design to significantly improve the user experience, make it even easier to get important knife law information.

Knife Rights' LegalBlade™ app provides guidance in your pocket and at your fingertips to the knife laws of all 50 states, the District of Columbia and over 40 cities. Knowledge of the law is the first step in avoiding an unfortunate arrest, loss of your knife or other legal complications. The app is free courtesy of sponsor Blade HQ. Full details at: www.LegalBlade.org

Geolocation and a mapping interface have been added, allowing users to automatically find the knife laws in their location or by using the U.S. map or the original menu interface. Additional categories of knives have been added, as well as information on Federal and State ivory bans. The app now works in conventional vertical mode.