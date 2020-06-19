Kyle Tengwall Joins Smith & Wesson as VP Marketing

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Smith & Wesson Inc. announced today that Kyle Tengwall has joined the company as Vice President, Marketing for Smith & Wesson’s firearms brands. An industry veteran, Tengwall joins Smith & Wesson from United Tactical Systems, where he most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer and Divisional General Manager for the PepperBall brand. Tengwall brings to the role over 20 years of diverse industry experience in marketing, sales, and executive leadership at companies in the shooting, hunting, and outdoor markets.

Mark Smith, co-CEO of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., said, “Our recent company name change back to Smith & Wesson underscores our renewed focus on our iconic brands and the quality and innovation they represent. I am thrilled to have Kyle joining us to lead our efforts to grow and innovate, ensuring that we remain the number one choice for consumers in the marketplace. With over two decades of industry expertise across multiple, diverse outdoor and firearms consumer brands, he has precisely the experience and the proven track record that will help us continue to grow our brands and support our customers. We are both proud and honored to have Kyle as part of the Smith & Wesson team.”

Kyle Tengwall, said, “I am thrilled to join the Smith & Wesson team and help build upon such a powerful American brand. My past experiences afford me a unique perspective on consumer marketing in the outdoor industry space, and I look forward to working with and developing Smith & Wesson’s iconic stable of brands.”

Tengwall joined United Tactical Systems in 2017 as the company’s CMO/Divisional GM of PepperBall. In that role, Kyle was instrumental in developing the brand’s core business, as well as launching a new consumer brand under the PepperBall division. Prior to United Tactical Systems, he served as Vice President/GM of Duck Commander Inc., where he led the Duck Dynasty family business by negotiating licensing agreements with major consumer brands, building a retail, e-commerce and distribution presence, and expanding the company into adjacent fishing and hunting markets. Kyle also worked as Group Vice President of Marketing/Strategy at Vista Outdoors, where among many other notable accomplishments, he was responsible for several major rebranding initiatives, establishing a digital marketing function, and ultimately driving market share growth of over 20% in core ammunition categories.

