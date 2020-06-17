Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
As with all Botach orders, your customer service satisfaction may vary as they can be very slow to ship or respond, but we continue to list these offers as they are dirt cheap.
USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Botach Tactical has the Chi-Com Maelstrom Military 9″ Combat Side Zip Boots on member price sale for just $14.98 a pair and that is 80%+ OFF the MSRP of $120.00. If you are in need of some back-up boots this crazy low price makes them almost disposable. At the moment they have a decent selection of popular sizes but they will sell out fast. Still not sure then check tactical boot prices here or here.
Engineered for harsh conditions, you will be able to perform with zero distractions while wearing those 9” Desert Tan Military Style Boots. Built tough, the upper is crafted from durable cow suede and nylon material, providing protection and a professional look. Underfoot, aggressive rubber lug soles shed mud and debris effortlessly while offering superior traction.
These boots won't let less than desirable terrain hinder your performance. The speed-hook lacing system facilitates quick response times, and the padded collar adds extra comfort and ankle support. In combination with the durable exterior, a side zipper with Velcro closure eliminates the need for untying shoelaces for easy on/off.
PRODUCT FEATURES
- Color: Tan
- Height: 9″ standard military boot height.
- Weight: 35oz
- Upper: Cow suede leather and nylon.
- Liner: Moisture-wicking liner for superior breathability.
- Outsole: Slip & oil resistant lug rubber; Panama.
- Insole: Removable cushioned EVA insert
- Padded collar for extra comfort and ankle support
- Rust-proof Speed-hook lacing system, Steel shank for lateral support and stability.
- Gusseted tongue and zipper to keep debris out,
- Side zipper with Velcro closure for easy on/off
Rugged and agile, the 9” Desert Tan Military Style Boots ensures your performance at your job, whether it is off duty, a construction site, or outdoors, you can count on them.
Gear Deals: Maelstrom Military 9″ Combat Side Zip Boots just … $14.98 80% OFF MSRP
About Botach
Professional and dedicated advice from experts that know the business. Botach Tactical has the most extensive range of tactical equipment in the industry and will not be undersold. Visit: www.botach.com
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
Chinese Junk
Bought two pair, a size 9 and 8 1/2 , the 9 fit but the bottom liner was glued in wrong had to cut with utilty knife and reglue then add boot liner to make them wearable. The 8 1/2 was more like a 7, could not get foot in them. These are very low quality junk.
$7 boots for only $15 plus shipping!
What a deal
NOT
Do Not Waste Your Money
I RECEIVED MINE TODAY AND HAVE THEM ON. ORDER 1/2 SIZE UP FOR THICK SOCKS.
THEY ARE NOT WORTH MORE THAN 20 DOLLARS. THESE ARE JUST CHEAP CHINK
BOOTS GOOD FOOT COVER FOR SHORT TIME YARD WORK, BUT NOT FOR DUTY.
SAME AS CHINKEE FOOT WARE YOU WILL FIND AT THE LOCAL CHINK MART.
Very intelligent review and feedback.
I too have had issues with Botach. The last one was when I accepted the free red dot sight and only had to pay for shipping. That was $14.95! When it got here, not only was it NOT a red dot, it was a cheapo lazer pointer. It seems to work though, even though I haven’t had a chance to fire the G23 I put it on. I’ll let you know what happens today on the Maelstom boots and the 1.75 mini shotgun shells with slugs. Every once in a while good things do happen in online ordering.
So the order arrived ’bout 15 min. after my original post. Shotshells were right on Aguila..that was good. I normally wear a 12 1/2 W shoe, so I ordered the Maelstroms in 13, the largest size in this boot. Overall the first inspection looked good. Aside from having to trim off a few loose stitches around the zipper on both boots, they were ready to go. Laced ’em up, put them on, walked around the house for fifteen minutes then went outside and mowed the lawn. (half acre; took about 45 minutes) So far I am pleased with this purchase.… Read more »
botac has a pretty dismal reputation for online sales and ammoland better watch it…I know they gotta keep the lights on..but dealing with these reptiles will drive off subscribers and make them seen as selling junk goods for a quick buck.
ammoland you are on notice.
Let me guess for $20 straight from Wuhan…….Insoles made from bat skin
Has anyone had any experience with the foot comfort of these boots? I bought a pair of Under Armour boots & they boasted “Memory Foam Inserts” for total comfort. My only thought was, the insoles must have Alzheimer’s cause they forgot the comfort part.
I’m on my feet all day & I’ve always preferred a boot but not at the expense of my feet.
Buyer Beware – I had ordered the Maestrom low hiking boot from Botach back in early March because of the sale price that was published on Ammoland. The boots were severely undersized, made in China. I spoke to Maelstrom about the problem and they refused to intercede. I was forced to return them to Botach at my expense. I did received a credit on my credit card, but not for the original shipping. Botach originally put out a notice that they discontinued their phone service due to the coronavirus, but the phone lines are working again. I cannot speak to… Read more »
Anyone know whether these are snake proof?
Finnky, If you seriously need to go snake proof, you need chaps. Gaiters are a bare minimum if you’re dealing with large reptiles.
DIF, been trying to catch you on here, just wanted to say thanks for the pdf file.
@OV & @DiF – TY. Didn’t think they looked like they would be. Don’t really need snake proof. Just have to remember to keep my eyes open. Have only encounter venomous snakes roughly every two decades – nonvenomous ones more often but also infrequent. If I ever get bit it would probably be due to a careless-unobservant mistake. Like situation my brother-in-law put himself in – though he was lucky enough to not have been bit. They were riding dirt bikes miles from cell phone reception somewhere mountainous in Colorado. When stopped for a break, he sat down on ground… Read more »
Finnky , When I was MUCH younger I helped out in the snake house at a couple of major zoos. I also caught snakes for nature centers. I’ve been tagged 2X by rattlers, both were dry bites. I didn’t even know they’d happened until I got home and saw the wound. I figured I’d just been whacked by a rose bush while I busted through the brush. MOST are dry bites, they try to get away rather than waste venom. Herps were going to be a career until I was test for anti-venom because we were working with a BIG… Read more »