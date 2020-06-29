Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- MyMedic has a MEDPACk kit sale running until July 7th, 2020, where you can get an incredible kit like the MyFAK First Aid Kit for just $96.00 with coupon code “SUPERHOT20” at check out. That is 20% off and you save $24.00 on something responsible gun owners should all have with them every day and especially at the range.

This code is working on all MEDPACKS so check out the other options online here.

The MyFAK: My First Aid Kit was designed with three goals: Adaptive

Functional

Indestructible This First Aid Kit can be used anywhere from a day at the park with the kids, a multi-day backpacking adventure, or off-road in your Jeep. If you're out there doing it the MyFAK will be there for you. Two distinct levels have been developed by our team of experts. The MyFAK can be used anywhere, anytime, and by anyone. You can also buy everything separately if you want just the bag or just the supplies! FEATURES + Heavy-Duty Carry Handle

+ 600 Denier Nylon

+ Instant Access Rip-Away Velcro Panel

+ Fold-Out Detachable Mesh Pocket

+ D-Rings to Attach Shoulder Strap

+ 5 Different Colors

+ Water-Resistant

+ OSHA & ANSI Approved

+ FSA/HSA Approved Purchase TECHNICAL SPECS Dimensions | 4 in. x 6.75 in. x 7.75 in. | 209.25 cu. in.

Weight | Basic Kit | 1117 grams | 2.46 lbs.

Weight | Premium Kit | 1460 grams | 3.21 lbs. *By ordering MyMedic First Aid Kits you warrant that you have the required training and authorization to use the medical supplies contained within. MyMedic assumes no liability for their misuse.

