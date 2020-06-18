New TRUGLO Sights for the New Taurus G3c Pistol

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- TRUGLO, Inc., the leading manufacturer of fiber-optic and tritium sighting systems for handguns, is pleased to announce that all varieties of TRUGLO sights are available for the all-new Taurus G3c pistol.

The new Taurus G3c Pistol features a common sight mounting system, providing maximum compatibility with leading sights on the handgun aftermarket. This design allows the Taurus pistol to accept TRUGLO TRITIUM PRO sights all of which are widely available through distributors and dealers nationwide. For the common concealed carry and home defense applications of this pistol, Tritium Pro sights are expected to be a popular addition to the firearm.

TRITIUM PRO sights feature a compact design and use the brightest tritium vial available for an extremely bright sight picture in low light or complete darkness. Like other TRUGLO Pro series sights, TRITIUM PRO includes the angled rear sight hook, a U-notch, and a FOCUS•LOCK ring on the front sight, available in white or orange.

All TRUGLO TRITIUM PRO sights are CNC-machined from solid steel, coated with a nitride Fortress Finish, assembled in the U.S.A, and include a 12-year warranty.

TRUGLO Sight compatibility for the Taurus G3c:

Tritium Pro Orange TG231G1C

Tritium Pro White TG231G1W (Standard height), TG231G1MW (Tall)

Technical note: while the front sight and the rear sight dovetail cut are compatible with additional TRUGLO Glock®-style sights (TFO, TFX®, TFX PRO, Fiber-optic, etc.) the body of the sight extends past the rear of the slide and these sights are not recommended for this model. To see the Tritium Pro sights or any other TRUGLO sights first-hand, check out the new Taurus G3c pistol at your local dealer. To learn more about this and other innovative sighting solutions from TRUGLO, visit truglo.com.





