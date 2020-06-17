NJ Gun Clubs File Rapid Court Action In Case To Reopen Indoor Firearms Ranges

New Jersey – -(AmmoLand.com)- June 16, 2020, the Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs filed an “injunction” motion in its newest federal lawsuit to force the State of New Jersey to reopen indoor ranges, which have been shut down since a March 21 executive order by Governor Murphy.

The injunction motion is generally used to ask courts to take the swiftest possible legal action where warranted. It is being used here to ask the U.S. District Court to immediately reopen indoor-outdoor ranges statewide despite the Governor’s executive order.

View the injunction motion here. It is well worth taking a few minutes to read through, as it explains the legal argument for reopening indoor ranges extremely well.

ANJRPC 2020 Brief to Reopen NJ's Indoor Gun Ranges

Please watch for further updates on this developing new case. If desired, you can donate here to the case

