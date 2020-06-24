NRA: California Has More Gun Control in the Budget

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Tomorrow, June 24, the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee will be hearing several budget trailer bills including Assembly Bill 88 relating to the public safety budget. AB 88 was amended yesterday to include significant policy changes that would expand the definition of “assault weapon” under California's “Assault Weapons Control Act”. Additionally, the bill was amended to expedite the effective date on precursor parts restrictions from 2024 to 2022. ​Email the Budget Committee to urge their opposition to the firearm policy changes contained in AB 88.

