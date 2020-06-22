Outdoor Edge Appoints New Marketing Director Will Morgan

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Outdoor Edge announced today that it has named Will Morgan as its marketing director. Will brings more than a decade of management and marketing experience to his new position at Outdoor Edge. He will be responsible for overseeing and developing all aspects of the company’s marketing activities. He will report directly to company owner/CEO David Bloch. The appointment is effective immediately.

Over the course of his professional career, Will has developed a strong knowledge of, and appreciation for all things outdoors. He has mastered the ability to execute business development growth strategies by combining data analysis with strategic sales and marketing tactics. He has played an instrumental role in developing and implementing strategic broadcast, social, print, and digital advertising campaigns for companies in the outdoor industry since 2012. His most recent position of director of producer relations was with UrgeMedia for eight years.

“We are excited to have Will join our Outdoor Edge family,” said Bloch. “He brings a strong focus across multiple disciplines that will be critical to our continued growth and success.”

A graduate from the University of Wisconsin Stout with a B.S. in business, Will currently resides in Colorado.





About Outdoor Edge

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Denver, Outdoor Edge is a leading designer and manufacturer of knives and tools. Today, Outdoor Edge continues to innovate and develop state-of-the-art products for outdoor enthusiasts, game processors, survivalists, handymen and others who require the very best knives and tools available for leisure, work and everyday-carry needs. The company prides itself in offering a variety of products that undergo extensive field-testing in harsh, rugged environments resulting in durable, long-lasting products that come with a lifetime guarantee. For additional information on Outdoor Edge and its full line of products write to: Outdoor Edge, 5000 Osage Street, Suite 800, Denver, CO 80221; call toll-free 800-477-3343; email [email protected]; or visit www.outdooredge.com.