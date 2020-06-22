Outdoor Sportsman Group’s MOTV Debuts Series “14 Outdoorsmen”

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Fourteen brothers, ages 28-2 years old, are the subjects of Outdoor Sportsman Group’s new outdoor lifestyle streaming show on MyOutdoorTV (MOTV) – 14 Outdoorsmen – set to debut in October 2020.

When Jay (45) and Kateri Schwandt (45) started dating as freshmen in high school – Jay at Gaylord High School and Kateri at Gaylord St. Mary’s – little did they ever expect 28 years later they would become parents of 14 boys and be the featured subjects of a streaming video show in a media family – Outdoor Sportsman Group – that includes four television networks (Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, Sportsman Channel Canada and World Fishing Network), 16 top-tier outdoor lifestyle publications, 20 online websites, as well as a streaming video service (MOTV) seen in 162 countries around the world.

Their poor mother, right?

“There’s enough testosterone in our house to fill a stadium,” Kateri Schwandt admits. “But, we always wanted to have a family. Jay thought five or six was a big family!” Kateri knew better. As the 13th child of 14 in her family of seven boys and seven girls, a big family is how she was raised. Jay has a younger sister. “We have so much fun with the boys and have always made family and being together the focal point of everything we do,” Jay explained.

The two married straight out of high school in 1993 and attended Ferris State, living in the “married” dorm at the University. Along the way throughout their college careers, the Schwandts not only graduated with bachelor’s degrees but also left school with three young boys before continuing their education – Kateri received her Master’s degree in social work from Grand Valley State University and Jay earned a law degree from Thomas Cooley Law School – and adding to their family. The Schwandts have experienced 14 separate pregnancies and healthy deliveries.

An avid outdoorsman, Jay, a lawyer and land surveyor by trade, has introduced his outdoor lifestyle passions to his sons and Outdoor Sportsman Group was intrigued to find out more about the Schwandts.

“We heard a story about a family in Michigan that had 14 children, all sons, that were really into the outdoor lifestyle – hardcore – and we decided we needed to meet them and find out for ourselves,” Outdoor Sportsman Group President and CEO, Jim Liberatore said. “After hearing their story, we thought other people might be interested to see and hear about this unique family.”

Jay and Kateri Schwandt and their 14 boys (Tyler – 28, Zach – 24, Drew – 23, Brandon – 21, Tommy – 18, Vinny – 17, Calvin – 15, Gabe – 13, Wesley – 11, Charlie – 10, Luke – 8, Tucker – 6, Francisco – 5 and Finley – 2) love to spend time outdoors hunting, fishing and experiencing nature at their Lakeview, Michigan, farm. Outdoor Sportsman Group’s MOTV has captured the story of this fascinating family in their streaming video show 14 Outdoorsmen. Besides the day-to-day lives of the 14 boys and their parents, the show will feature the seasonal planning, preparation and execution of hunting and fishing together while incorporating the logistics of a familial platoon.

