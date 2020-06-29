Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a make your own rifle deal with an M16A4 Lower and the PSA 20″ 5.56 NATO A2 Freedom Rifle Kit all in for $589.99. This almost complete rifle kit (needs Mag, BCG and CH) is sold as two units and you can but one or both.

To get this rifle kit deal ad both of the linked products below to your shopping cart. Note the lower is an FFL transferred item.

Barrel: 20″ Chrome-moly vanadium steel, chambered in 5.56 NATO, with a 1:7 twist, M4 barrel extension, and a rifle-length gas system. The A2-style profile barrel is nitride finished for accuracy and durability. Barrel is finished off with an .750″ diameter F-marked Front Sight Base, PSA Classic Handguards, and an A2 flash hider. Upper: Forged 7075-T6 A3 AR upper is made to MIL-SPECS and hard coat anodized black for durability. These uppers are made for us right here in the USA by a mil-spec manufacturer. Barrel Length: 20″

Gas System: Rifle-length

Barrel Profile: A2 Style

Barrel Steel: 4150V Chrome Moly Vanadium

Barrel Finish: Nitride

Chrome Lining: None

Muzzle Thread: 1/2-28

Chamber: 5.56 NATO

Twist Rate: 1 in 7″

Barrel Extension: M4

Diameter at Gas Block: .750″

Gas Block Type: F-marked FSB

Muzzle Device: A2 Style

Receiver Material: Forged 7075 T6

Receiver Type: M4

Handguard Type: PSA Classic Tapered Handguards

Bolt Carrier Group Included: Yes

Bolt Steel: Carpenter 158

Bolt Carrier Profile: Full-auto

Charging Handle Included: Yes

Overall Length: 28″

Weight as configured: 3.5 lbs Bolt: Bolt is made of Mil-spec shot-peened Carpenter 158 steel. Gas key is secured with grade 8 fasteners and staked per mil-spec. Bolt carrier is parkerized outside. PSA A2 Freedom A2 Rifle Lower Build Kit: Everything you need to turn your stripped lower into an A2 fixed stock lower. Kit includes A2 stock, rifle length buffer tube, buffer and spring, and PSA Freedom Lower parts kit. Lower: These limited-edition lowers are made using the most advanced aerospace manufacturing technology to produce the industries finest, forged Mil-Spec lowers. Our receivers are machined on a multimillion-dollar, automated, manufacturing system that enables us to produce a product of unequaled quality and value. Material: Made from 7075-T6 Aluminum

Finish: Black, Hardcoat Anodized

Caliber: Multi

Fire Selector: “SAFE” (Safe), “SEMI” (Fire), “BURST” (Full-Auto) These forged lowers are quality made using material is 7075-T6 and are marked “CAL. 5.56MM.” to accommodate most builds. The finish is black hard coat anodizing per Mil-8625 Type 3 class 2.

