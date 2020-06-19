Public Lands Bring Us Together ~ VIDEO

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Washington, DC – -(AmmoLand.com)- This week, the Senate passed the Great American Outdoors Act, 73-25.

With more than 327 million people visiting America’s national parks last year, it's evident that public lands bring us together. Many roads, bridges, visitor centers, historic buildings, trails, and campgrounds, in our national parks are in need of critical repairs.

As such, Secretary Bernhardt released a new video this week on Twitter to highlight the need to address decades of deferred maintenance in our national parks.

.@realDonaldTrump took bold action & provided unprecedented support for Congress to fix the aging infrastructure @NatlParkService and to permanently fund conservation projects. It’s now time for the House to move this commonsense solution forward. pic.twitter.com/3d8CsoOcgC — Secretary David Bernhardt (@SecBernhardt) June 17, 2020

