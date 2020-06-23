Rage Broadheads Upgrades the Hypodermic +p to Include NC Technology

Rage Broadhead Hypodermic
Rage Broadhead's Hypodermic +p arrowhead is designed for maximum efficacy for hunting. IMG Rage Broadheads

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Rage continues to enhance its industry-leading product line with the introduction of the new-for-2020 Hypodermic NC +P – a broadhead designed for extreme penetration on even the largest of big game.

With dramatically swept back blades post-deployment and a slightly narrower cutting diameter, Rage Hypodermic NC +P broadheads provide unprecedented penetration on large and dangerous game with standard archery setups, while offering an excellent option for those using lower-energy bows for regular big game. The newly incorporated NC (No Collar) technology utilizes cutting-edge finger-like tabs on the blades' Slip Cam pivot point to “anchor” the blades in place while in the closed position. This technology completely eliminates the need for a Shock Collar, dental band or O-ring, while still providing a 100% reliable blade retention system. Upon impact, the machine stamped, razor-sharp blades instantly deploy to a gaping 1.75-inch cutting diameter, to deliver exceptional penetration, a huge wound channel, and devastating blood loss.

Constructed around a stainless steel ferrule the new Hypodermic NC +P features the lethal Hypodermic hybrid tip with an even narrower profile and needle-like ferrule that delivers field point-like accuracy in flight thanks to an extremely narrow profile.

Available in 100-grain and a 125-grain crossbow version that are sold in packs of three with an MSRP of $54.99.

To learn more about the Rage Hypodermic NC +P or Rage's extensive line of broadheads and other archery products please visit https://feradyne.com/rage-broadheads/or to get social please follow Rage on Facebook,  www.facebook.com/ragebroadheads/ or Instagram, www.instagram.com/ragebroadheads/

Rage Expandable BroadheadsAbout Rage Broadheads:
Rage is a subsidiary brand of FeraDyne Outdoors located at 1230 Poplar Avenue Superior, WI 54880. Rage Broadheads are the award-winning, number-one-selling expandable broadheads, and feature SlipCam technology and revolutionary rear-deploying blades that fly like field points, yet are fully expanded at the moment of impact. Available in two, three, and four-blade designs, Rage Broadheads provide huge entry holes, gaping wound channels, exceptional penetration, and better blood trails with an extensive line of products for both vertical and crossbows.

