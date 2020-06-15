Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- To celebrate Father's Day Rhino Metals is having a 20% off sale on Kodiak Safe models like the 18-Long-Gun for just $640.00 with Free Curbside Shipping. That is 20% Off! Rhino Metals is also offering up to 20% off its Longhorn NightStand Safe too!

Kodiak KB5520ECS Import Gun Safe | 258 lbs, 30 Minute Fire, Door Organizer, and Electronic Lock. This rock-solid safe features heavy bodied construction, fine styling, and adjustable interior, and the industry's best residential warranty and customer service. Limited Lifetime Warranty Fire Protection: A full 30 minutes of protection at 1400°F

Fireboard protection in the ceiling, walls, floor, and door

Heat-activated door seal expands up to 7 times its size which seals the door edge to help keep out heat and smoke Security Features: Thick 2.00 mm steel composite door and body

Single hardened steel plate protects the lock from drill attacks

Spring-loaded re-locker keeps safe secure if the lock is tampered with or removed

Internal Anti-Tamper clutch

Large door bolts (1.00” diameter), 6 door bolts total

UL Listed commercial-grade Type 1 electronic lock Style and Function: Holds up to 18 long guns & 4 handguns

External dimensions: 55″H x 20″W x 20″D (not including handle)

258 lbs

Basic door organizer for more storage options

Plush adjustable shelving and interior walls

Space-saving drop style handle

Predrilled through the steel for a dehumidifier (3/8″ opening, dehumidifier not included)

Predrilled to anchor to the floor *Free Curbside Delivery.

