Rival Arms Tritium Sights for New Taurus G3c Pistol

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Rival Arms, manufacturer of premium handgun parts for do-it-yourself firearm enthusiasts, offers several models of tritium handgun sights that are compatible with the newly announced Taurus G3c pistol.

Originally listed as sights for Glock platform pistol slides, the current assortment of Rival Arms tritium night sights (excluding the narrower models designed for the Glock model 42, 43, 43x,and 48) are compatible with the Taurus G3c factory slide.

Rival Arms sights are CNC-machined from billet stainless steel, hand inspected, and proudly assembled in the United States using the best Swiss tritium vials available.

Rival Arms handgun sight models available for the Taurus G3c:

RA1A231G – 3-dot, standard height, white front sight ring.

– 3-dot, standard height, white front sight ring. RA1B231G – 3-dot, standard height, orange front sight ring.

– 3-dot, standard height, orange front sight ring. RA3A231G – 3-dot, suppressor/co-witness height, white front sight ring.

– 3-dot, suppressor/co-witness height, white front sight ring. RA3B231G – 3-dot, suppressor/co-witness height, orange front sight ring.

– 3-dot, suppressor/co-witness height, orange front sight ring. RA4A231G – In-line, standard height, orange front sight ring

– In-line, standard height, orange front sight ring RA4B231G – In-line, standard height, white front sight ring

For more information on these and other Rival Arms precision-manufactured handgun components and accessories, visit rival-arms.com.

About Rival Arms:

Rival Arms brings premium aftermarket firearm components to passionate shooters and handgun enthusiasts. Offering the best in reliability, accuracy, and aesthetic design – Rival Arms parts are built in the USA with materials and coatings held to the strictest of tolerances. Located in Dallas, Texas, Rival Arms is dedicated to bringing precision and style to the world’s leading handgun platforms.