SIG SAUER MCX Virtus PCP Air Rifle Now Shipping

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to announce the MCX Virtus pre-charged pneumatic (PCP) Air Rifle is now shipping.

Based on the MCX Virtus Patrol Rifle, the .22 caliber MCX Virtus PCP semi-automatic air rifle features a 30-round rapid pellet magazine and 17.5-inch barrel with M-LOK™ handguard for easy mounting of accessories. The Virtus is powered by a regulated, 13-cubic-inch, high-pressure air cylinder located in the stock. Maximum fill pressure is 3,000 psi and output is controlled at 1,100 psi ensuring consistent shots. The air cylinder is refillable and delivers up to 150 shots per fill.

The .22 caliber MCX Virtus PCP Air Rifle shoots up to 700 fps with muzzle energy of 11 ft-lbs.

MCX Virtus PCP Air Rifle:

Total length: 37.25”

Barrel length: 17.5”

Weight: 7.5 lbs

Finish: Gray

Muzzle Velocity: up to 700 fps

Muzzle Energy: 11 ft-lbs

Caliber: .22

Magazine Capacity: 30

Power Source: High-Pressure Air

The MCX Virtus PCP Air Rifle is now available for purchase at the sigsauer.com/store.

MSRP: $349.99

For more information on SIG SAUER airguns, visit sigsauer.com/airguns.

Get Social: follow SIG SAUER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube for the latest news, product announcements, events, and updates.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 150 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has almost 2,000 employees across eight locations in the U.S. and around the world. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.