Ammo Deal: 1500 Rounds SK Standard Plus 22LR 40Gr Ammunition $164.97 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a sale on 1500 rounds (3pc 500-round boxes) of SK Standard Plus 22 Long Rifle 40Gr Ammunition for 164.97 after a coupon code at check out. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. That is $0.109 each a round and a good price. This is a make your own package deal and you need three (3) 500 round boxes in the cart before you can apply coupon code “SAE” at checkout.

Universal training cartridge with the highest quality and precision for short and long ranges. Brand Style: Standard Plus

Bullet Style: Lead Round Nose (LRN)

Bullet Weight (Grains): 40

Cartridge: 22 Long Rifle

Muzzle Energy: 98

Muzzle Velocity (feet per second): 1050

Rounds: 500 Ideal for use for all rifle and pistol disciplines.

