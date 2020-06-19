Speaking With VA Senate Candidate Alissa Baldwin

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Alissa Baldwin was the oldest of four daughters born to patriotic parents who worked in the fire/EMS field.

Baldwin worked as a paralegal before being felt called to become a middle school civics teacher. She thought it was necessary to instill civic responsibility into the next generation of leaders. She has a deep love of the Constitution, which she passes on to her students. She believes one person can make a difference, and she preaches it to her pupils.

Baldwin’s students pushed her to step up and make a difference in the country. She decided that Democrat Senator Mark Warner needed to go and wanted to run against him as the Republican nominee for his Senate seat. She is fighting an uphill battle against Daniel Gade and Thomas Speciale but believes that she can overcome her monetary deficit.

I had a chance to speak with all the Republican Senate hopefuls for AmmoLand and my Podcast. This interview with Baldwin is the first of three.

John: What made you decide to run for Senate?

Alissa: I was sick and tired of career politicians, the radical leftist agenda, and the go along to get along establishment elite doing nothing to push back on behalf of my native Commonwealth of Virginia. So, I decided to do something about it rather than complain and hope for change.

I knew that meant living my teaching (civics) and considered what role would make the best use of my knowledge, skills, and dispositions. Given my “common man” expertise of the U.S. Constitution and utter disgust with Warner’s failed policies, running for the U.S. Senate seat in 2020 became the clear choice for disrupting politics as usual on behalf of We the People.

John: A lot of people say a Republican can no longer win in the Commonwealth. Why do you think you can win?

Alissa: I’d say those who count us out clearly can’t count! In all seriousness, though, a Republican is unlikely to win if the candidate is the status quo political operator. Virginia needs someone who is a highly principled conservative AND passionate advocate for people above partisan politics. That candidate is me.

Virginians deserve better than Warner, who votes for the DNC and rarely engages with constituents outside of an election cycle. I can win because I am the ultimate political outsider, a grassroots candidate of the people, an average American patriot, a strong servant leader, and an excellent listener and communicator.

John: What makes you different from the other Republicans in the primary?

Alissa: I am different because I have no attachments to the D.C. Swamp, not in politics or bureaucracy. I am different because I’m a native Virginian and that matters to many voters who feel sold out to large states like California and New York. I am different because I have been the most outspoken on America First immigration reform, the most experienced to promote education reform, the most consistent and strong on all issues quite frankly, including the Second Amendment, lowering prescription drug costs, and so many others.

I don’t have the fancy trappings of the political machine, but an unbeatable work ethic and fierce commitment to our Constitution. I also happen to ask a lot of questions, and voters have found that refreshing and prefer that I’m more relatable. It’s about service above self, and I’ve learned that I’m a terrible politician but will make a great statesman as the next U.S. Senator from V.A.

John: What do you think of the unrest spreading across the country?

Alissa: Anarchists and radicals love to divide us, seize power for themselves, and control the narrative in the chaos. America is a nation of law and order, and we must return to that by coming to our senses that the enemy cannot be ourselves, ripping each other to shreds, destroying lives and property. It also emphasizes the critical need to defend yourself and stand ready to fight against tyranny. Our right to keep and bear arms protects all other rights, our very lives, and our personal property. It is essential that law-abiding citizens remain vigilant.

John: Do you own guns?

Alissa: Yes, I am a Glock gal myself and think every law-abiding American should find what works for them and be every bit as armed and fabulous. And of course, you should be able to buy/own as many guns as you want, and then one more for good measure “just in case.”

John: Do you support the National Firearms Act?

Alissa: No. I believe that “SHALL NOT INFRINGE” makes it quite clear there should be NO compromise on our God-given, constitutionally protected right to bear arms. I have every intention of working as a U.S. Senator to RESTORE the rights that have already been infringed upon and stripped away in part or parcel, including the NFA.

John: What would you do to protect the rights of gun owners?

Alissa: First, let me remind everyone that I am a gun owner. I’m a member of gun owner organizations that routinely push back against the gun-grabbing agenda. I consistently speak up for firearms education so there can be a healthy respect for gun ownership and not fear of law-abiding gun owners.

I will passionately advocate for the restoration of rights already stolen from us in existing federal legislation. I will encourage others to discover their voice on this important issue and join us in the fight to keep and bear arms, a natural right that protects all others. A disarmed citizenry is a slave to tyranny, and as a history teacher, I can tell you that history has not looked kindly on an unarmed general public. I will fight for our rights at every turn because I am in the boat with you.

John: Do you support Constitutional Carry?

Alissa: Yes, I support constitutional carry and not just the pocket Constitution I keep in my purse. And here’s why I favor that over a national carry permit or national reciprocity. We, the People, have this right to bear arms and defend ourselves from threats and tyranny. The Constitution is there to protect that right, not grant it to us. So why should we have to engage in this “Mother, May I?” system wherein we ask the government to dole out liberty back to us for a fee/fine.

Also, we should be able to carry how we see fit with our comfort level and even more practical considerations like wardrobe and public attention, situational awareness, etc. Constitutional Carry gives us the most freedom to choose for ourselves how we exercise our right to bear arms.

John: What is your stance on red flag laws?

Alissa: When it comes to red flag laws, I say, “FLAG ON THE PLAY!” These clearly violate not only the Second Amendment but also unreasonable search and seizure (4th) and due process under the 5th and 14th. Nobody should be able to make a claim, take your stuff, and then make you fight the legal battle to prove innocence. It’s wrong on so many levels, and we’ve seen that it can already cost people their very lives, not just their property with guns being taken away. I vehemently oppose all forms of legislation commonly referred to as red flag laws.

John: Will you pledge not to support any gun control laws?

Alissa: Absolutely! I have consistently said both before and during this campaign that the only gun control I need is my shooting stance and trigger discipline. Criminals don’t follow laws, and those who use guns to perpetrate their crimes should be held accountable for their crimes, not the vast majority of gun owners who are law-abiding citizens and never use guns in criminal activity.

Personal responsibility is what we need and mandatory sentencing guidelines for violent criminals, not blaming gun owners and piling on more laws that won’t actually stop crime or the mental health crisis, which is linked with the gun violence narrative. Again, I go back to what I said before, SHALL NOT INFRINGE means NO compromise. I will not falter on this vitally important issue, not now, not ever. Too much is at stake!

John: Anything else you want our readers to know?

Alissa: I take my commitment to lead right very seriously. I am always available for questions and conversation, even on tough issues. I hope to earn your vote in the June 23rd Republican Primary for U.S. Senate and humbly ask for it as a strong gun rights advocate. If you want a little homework to confirm Baldwin is best for the Commonwealth of Virginia, please visit our website at AlissaBaldwin.com and click the social media links, particularly on Facebook, where there is lots of evidence that I am the right choice to retire Mark Warner in 2020. Thank you!

Virginia will hold the Republican Primary on June 23rd, 2020. Readers can find out more about Alissa Baldwin at https://www.alissabaldwin.com/

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. He is the former CEO of Veritas Firearms, LLC and is the co-host of The Patriot News Podcast which can be found at www.blogtalkradio.com/patriotnews. John has written extensively on the patriot movement including 3%'ers, Oath Keepers, and Militias. In addition to the Patriot movement, John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and is currently working on a book on leftist deplatforming methods and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, on Facebook at realjohncrump, or at www.crumpy.com.