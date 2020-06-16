Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has the Springfield 911 Alpha Nitride .380 ACP Pistol for just $329.99. That is 25%+ off the $450.00 MSRP. Check prices here and online here.

Springfield Armory’s 911 proved that a pocket pistol could fit in your hand and shoot with the familiarity of the legendary 1911 platform. Now, Springfield Armory introduces another version of the 911, the 911 Alpha in .380 ACP. The Springfield Armory 911 Alpha offers a value-priced variant that focuses on the essentials of the platform, while maintaining the quality and handling characteristics the gun is known for. An optimized frame-to-slide-to-trigger guard relationship creates a uniquely comfortable, intuitive and accurate shooting experience for a pistol of its size. A crisp, short-reset, 5-pound, polymer trigger ensures a light yet responsive pull for reassuring precision, while the loaded chamber indicator provides a visual and tactile indicator of the guns condition. The extended thumb safety encourages easy manipulation of the safety under life-threatening situations where fine motor skills can be compromised under stress. A fiber optic front sight and white, two-dot rear sight allows for quick and clear target acquisition. To keep the gun invisible until needed, the frame measures 5.5 inches long and less than 4 inches high, with a smooth profile that’s undetectable under clothing. The new 911 Alpha is crafted of 7075 T6 anodized hard-coat aluminum, the same material used in combat-ready firearms like Springfield’s renowned Saint AR-15 rifles and pistols. Cross Cannon polymer grips and vertical line texturing on the front strap and mainspring housing provide additional traction and a secure hold on the pistol. Caliber: .380 ACP

Barrel Length: 2.7”

Barrel Twist: 1:16

Barrel: 416R Stainless Steel

Overall Length: 5.5”

Height: 3.9”

Weight: 12.6 oz.

Frame: 7075 T6 Anodized Hard Coat Aluminum

Slide: 416 Stainless Steel, Black Nitride

Safety: Manual Safety

Action: Single Action Only

Magazines Included: 1 (6 Round) The 2.7-inch, 416R stainless barrel gives this small gun amazing accuracy at greater than confrontation distance. A full-length guide rod with flat wire spring enhances control and softens recoil.

