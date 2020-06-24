Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has the Springfield Armory Hellcat micro-compact 9mm Pistol in colorway FDE for $549.99. That is a fair price on this brand new gun model and saves you $70.00+ off the MSRP. Be the first on your block to have this well-reviewed new EDC pistol. Now if we could only find a reliable supply of 9mm ammo.

The Springfield Armory Hellcat is a class-leading concealed carry handgun that packs up to 13+1 rounds of 9mm into a space previously reserved for pocket guns. Features: Top Slide Serrations

Adaptive Grip Texture

Desert FDE Finish

Manufacturer: Springfield Armory

Caliber: 9mm

Barrel Length: 3″

Overall Length: 6″

Weight: 17.9 oz (Flush Fit Magazine)

Barrel: Hammer Forged, Melonite Finish

Slide: Billet Machined, FDE Cerakote

Magazines Included: 1 (11 Round) 1 (13 Round) Now available in Desert Flat Dark Earth, the Hellcat offers a 3″ Melonite-finished hammer forged steel barrel along with legendary Springfield Armory reliability in a trim package a mere 1″ thick. The Hellcat is the definitive concealed carry pistol.

The Springfield Hellcat Micro-Compact 9mm pistol is well-reviewed:

