Spyderco Siren Premium Folding Knife – Review

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- I threw the Spyderco Siren in my pocket the other day to test. I’ve been carrying it for about 1 ½ wks. and am starting to favor it and for quite a few reasons. To begin, it is a full-sized knife. I don’t like little gentleman knives. I like full-sized ones. By full-sized I mean somewhere close to a 3 1/2-inch blade and a full-sized handle.

I carry sharp knives so I don’t want a knife that has a dainty little handle that I can only wrap 3 fingers around. I won’t have a firm grip on it and that’s a dangerous deal. With that said, the Spyderco Siren has a full-sized handle and it has a definite finger groove so you won’t slide down on the blade while working. Even though it doesn’t have thumb grooves on the top of the blade, I still feel like I have a firm grip due to the finger groove. The textured G-10 handle adds to my ability to have a firm grasp while using this knife.

The Spyderco Siren has an ambidextrous pocket clip and a hole in the hilt in case you want to tie on a lanyard. I’ve never decided if I like lanyards or not. I think a leather lanyard looks cool but I’m afraid it will hang on brush and get pulled out of my pocket. Sometimes I have them on the knife I’m carrying and sometimes I don’t.

The Spyderco Siren of course has the signature Spyderco thumb hole to assist in one-handed opening. Back in high school, I carried a big G6 folding knife and my older buddy taught me that to be able to get it out fast I had to slightly open it and hang it on my Wranglers on the side of my leg and flip it open. That worked fine with my dull old G6 but the Spyderco Siren is sharper than a razor and would slice you big time.

So, it is a full-sized knife and yet it doesn’t feel bulky at all while carrying it. It took me a minute to figure out why. I was helping with the Scooter’s Youth Hunting Camp this past Saturday and while showing it to a cowboy buddy and telling him he needs to check out Spyderco folders. He said he didn’t like big folders because they took up his whole pocket, especially if he used the pocket clip.

I told him to slip this one into his pocket and try it out. It surprised him as to how comfortable it was to carry. Right away he was trying to buy it from me. It was then that it hit me as to why it was so comfortable to carry. It is because of the super-thin profile. It is only about 5/16-inches wide.

One other thing that I like is the blue liner inside the handle. I think the contrast between the blue liner and the black handle looks nice. That has nothing to do with the functionality of the knife but it certainly does enhance its looks. The MSRP on the Spyderco Siren is $240 and as is usual we will finish with the specs.

TECHNICAL SPECS

Overall Length – 8.73″ (222mm)

Blade Length – 3.60″ (91mm)

Steel – LC200N

Closed Length – 5.12″ (130mm)

Edge Length – 3.49″ (89mm)

Weight – 3.4oz (96g)

Blade Thickness – 0.125″ (3.2mm)

Handle – G-10

Clip Position – Ambi

Tip Carry Position – Tip-Up

Lock Type – Back Lock

Grind – Full-Flat

Sheath – N/A

Origin – United States





About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net, and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you're having trouble.”