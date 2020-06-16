Student of the Gun’s New Rifleman 101 Online Course Live Now

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- To be a rifleman, a person needs more than a good rifle, they need education and a plan. Rifleman 101 is a new online digital video training program from Student of the Gun available right now.

“Skill comes from education and application. Our goal with Rifleman 101 is to give the student the educational material they need to apply to their live-fire range sessions,” said Paul Markel, USMC Marksmanship Coach, and veteran Small Arms and Tactics Instructor. Markel continued, “Going to the range without a deliberate plan can quickly become an exercise in noise making and empty brass generation. We want our students to get the absolute most from their time and ammunition investment.”

Rifleman 101 is an in-depth and detailed program that focuses on the core fundamentals of rifle marksmanship. During the video training series, Paul Markel, a United States Marine Corps marksmanship coach and veteran Small Arms and Tactics Instructor, explains and demonstrates essential marksmanship principles, to include;

Natural Point of Aim

Bone Support and Body Positioning

Breath Control

Trigger Manipulation

Sight Focus and Target Picture

4 Standard shooting positions

Rifle Support

Follow Through

Much More

The rifle is the tool, you are the operating system. The best rifle in the world is only as useful as the person who is holding it. Take advantage of Paul’s thirty years plus of experience and knowledge.

This video training series offers valuable information and insight for both the novice and experienced shooters. Go to ShopSOTG.com right now and get started right away.

StudentoftheGun.com is your 24/7 source for all manner of on-demand firearm and outdoor-related topics.

SOTG offers education, enlightenment, enjoyment, and entertainment through on-demand television, radio, and articles as well as; books, DVDs, live-training events, and online training courses.

Student of the Gun; a beginner once, a #StudentForLife.

Being a Student of the Gun is not about being a novice or beginner. Student of the Gun represents a life’s journey of education, enlightenment, and the enjoyment of firearms.

We are proud to announce the recent releases of Student of the Gun Radio on iHeartRadio and TuneIn as well as increasing Student of the Gun TV’s distribution to include Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and more!

Get Student of the Gun on-demand in the palm of your hand! Download the mobile app on iTunes or Google Play.

