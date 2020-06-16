Supreme Court Denies Writs On All Pending Second Amendment Cases

Opinion

New York – -(AmmoLand.com)- The U.S. Supreme Court released its orders from the June 11, 2020 conference. No Second Amendment cases were relisted for consideration. Worse, there will be no Second Amendment cases reviewed this term; all were rejected. The High Court denied certiorari in all of them.

This comes as no surprise to the Arbalest Quarrel. We expected this and were making this very point in a comprehensive analysis of the New York City transport gun case we’ve been working feverishly on these last two weeks. Word came down from SCOTUS before we could get our series to print, but we intimated as much in numerous other articles.

We realized how important the New York City gun transport case was to the preservation of our sacred Second Amendment right, even if many did not. We knew what a loss meant; and we did lose much, contrary to what some proponents of the Second Amendment may otherwise think. How much we lost is apparent from what just transpired in today’s SCOTUS morning conference.

We held little expectation that the High Court would take up any new Second Amendment case, contrary to Justice Kavanaugh’s wimpish suggestion that the Court “should.” And, unfortunately, we were correct.

In one of the cases the Court denied cert on, Thomas Rogers, et al. v. Gurbir Grewal, the attorney general of New Jersey, et al. on a petition for writ of certiorari to the united states court of appeals for the third circuit, decided June 15, 2020, Justice Thomas wrote another justified blistering dissenting opinion.

Thomas Rogers, et al. v. Gurbir Grewal Denied

Justice Kavanaugh joined Justice Thomas except for Part II of the dissent. We will analyze the dissenting opinion in a forthcoming article.

But….

Why Did Kavanaugh Join Thomas In The Grewal Dissent?

Recall Justice Kavanaugh’s concurring opinion in the New York City case. Kavanaugh intimated the High Court would be taking up one of the new Second Amendment cases soon. That was nonsense and Kavanaugh knew it.

The tactics and strategy of High Court review of Second Amendment cases must not be underestimated.

We suspect that, had Kavanaugh voted to deny the mootness claim in the New York City case, joining the conservative wing—Justices Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch—then Chief Justice Roberts would have joined Kavanaugh if for no other reason than the fact that Roberts did, after all, join the majority in the seminal Second Amendment Heller case. Appearances are important to the Justices.

Roberts would not like to look like a liberal wing, Anti-Second Amendment, Anti-Bill of Rights Justice. He would be standing alone, and the jig would be up if he were to join the liberal wing of the Court in voting the New York City case moot.

Consider the circumstances of Heller. Both Roberts and retired Justice Anthony Kennedy had an understanding they would both vote in favor of the Petitioners against the Respondent, District of Columbia, or neither of them would. And, if neither voted for Heller, that means they would—both of them—have voted for the District of Columbia against Heller. Heller would have failed and we all know how much worse off we would be now for it.

By voting with the liberal wing of the Court in the New York City case, that ruled the case moot, Kavanaugh gave cover to Roberts, and Roberts gave cover to Kavanaugh. Who loses? We do, the American people.

What Is Taking Place In Our Nation Today Is Not A Pretty Picture

We are seeing a massive campaign of brainwashing taking place in our Nation at this very moment, and we are getting much more than a foretaste. We are getting a choking mouthful of what the Marxists, Communists, Socialists, Anarchists, and billionaire Neoliberal Globalists have in store for each of us.

We are holding onto our Nation by a thread. Make no mistake about that. The puppet masters have brainwashed the mass of Lemmings, and they intend to destroy those of us who are immune to the nonsense spouted.

Today we see every monument to our glorious past—our ancestral memory—being wiped out; erased. Tomorrow, we will see the absolute destruction of our Bill of Rights. No question about it.

If Trump fails reelection and if the Senate is lost, we will lose everything irreplaceable: but likely not before the “cold” War at home turns “hot.”

I know what my next purchase will be; and it won’t be a toy.





