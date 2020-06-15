Supreme Court Denies Writs On All Pending Second Amendment Cases

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The U.S. Supreme Court released its orders from the June 11, 2020 conference. No Second Amendment cases were relisted for consideration. Worse, there will be no Second Amendment cases reviewed this term; all were rejected. The High Court denied certiorari in all of them.
This comes as no surprise to the Arbalest Quarrel. We expected this and were making this very point in a comprehensive analysis of the New York City transport gun case we’ve been working feverishly on these last two weeks. Word came down from SCOTUS before we could get our series to print, but we intimated as much in numerous other articles.
We realized how important the New York City gun transport case was to the preservation of our sacred Second Amendment right, even if many did not. We knew what a loss meant; and we did lose much, contrary to what some proponents of the Second Amendment may otherwise think. How much we lost is apparent from what just transpired in today’s SCOTUS morning conference.
We held little expectation that the High Court would take up any new Second Amendment case, contrary to Justice Kavanaugh’s wimpish suggestion that the Court “should.” And, unfortunately, we were correct.
In one of the cases, the Court denied cert on, Thomas Rogers, et al. v. Gurbir Grewal, the attorney general of New Jersey, et al. on the petition for writ of certiorari to the united states court of appeals for the third circuit, decided June 15, 2020, Justice Thomas wrote another justified blistering dissenting opinion.
Justice Kavanaugh joined Justice Thomas except for Part II of the dissent. We will analyze the dissenting opinion in a forthcoming article.
But… Why Did Kavanaugh Join Thomas In The Grewal Dissent?
Recall Justice Kavanaugh’s concurring opinion in the New York City case. Kavanaugh intimated the High Court would be taking up one of the new Second Amendment cases soon. That was nonsense and Kavanaugh knew it.
The tactics and strategy of the High Court review of Second Amendment cases must not be underestimated.
We suspect that, had Kavanaugh voted to deny the mootness claim in the New York City case, joining the conservative wing—Justices Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch—then Chief Justice Roberts would have joined Kavanaugh if for no other reason than the fact that Roberts did, after all, join the majority in the seminal Second Amendment Heller case. Appearances are important to the Justices.
Roberts would not like to look like a liberal wing, Anti-Second Amendment, Anti-Bill of Rights Justice. He would be standing alone, and the jig would be up if he were to join the liberal wing of the Court in voting the New York City case moot.
Consider the circumstances of Heller. Both Roberts and retired Justice Anthony Kennedy had an understanding they would both vote in favor of the Petitioners against the Respondent, District of Columbia, or neither of them would. And, if neither voted for Heller, that means they would—both of them—have voted for the District of Columbia against Heller. Heller would have failed and we all know how much worse off we would be now for it.
By voting with the liberal wing of the Court in the New York City case, that ruled the case moot, Kavanaugh gave cover to Roberts, and Roberts gave cover to Kavanaugh. Who loses? We do, the American people.
What Is Taking Place In Our Nation Today Is Not A Pretty Picture
We are seeing a massive campaign of brainwashing taking place in our Nation at this very moment, and we are getting much more than a foretaste. We are getting a choking mouthful of what the Marxists, Communists, Socialists, Anarchists, and billionaire Neoliberal Globalists have in store for each of us.
We are holding onto our Nation by a thread. Make no mistake about that. The puppet masters have brainwashed the mass of Lemmings, and they intend to destroy those of us who are immune to the nonsense spouted.
Today we see every monument to our glorious past—our ancestral memory—being wiped out; erased. Tomorrow, we will see the absolute destruction of our Bill of Rights. No question about it.
If Trump fails reelection and if the Senate is lost, we will lose everything irreplaceable: but likely not before the “cold” War at home turns “hot.”
I know what my next purchase will be; and it won’t be a toy.
Every liberal judge in the country just got their marching orders. “Have at the 2nd amendment, we won’t get in your way” scotus
Thomas & Alito reliably follow the Constitution. Jury still out on Kavanaugh, but maybe a good pick. Roberts & Gorsuch not so much. Trump needs another term so he can hopefully replace RBG with another originalist.
In a rigged system that ours has become, it’s shouldn’t be a surprise that the Supreme Court hasn’t been tainted as well. False hopes that these lifetime appointed bureaucrats give American patriots is treasonous, specifically when it concerns real Constitutional rights being violated. Since the lower courts decisions can be easily overturned by crooked state AGs and the the Supreme Court can choose to ignore appeals
regarding the 2nd Amendment. What exactly does this bunch of robes do?
The members of the court are lawyers and we know that lawyers like to make backroom deals before they are in the public light.
Maybe the court needs to drop the name Supreme Court and change it to Politically Correct Court.
They say wisdom comes with age but it sure doesn’t fit with this group on the bench.
Disgusting. Which ones are next to request certiorari? May they keep coming up, and let it be documented as to the High Court and it’s pattern to keep delaying, conspiring, lying, then refusing to hear. Except but for Thomas, their names will be stained in history.
Caution saving Thomas from the fire, he originally supported and signed onto what is known as Chevron Deference and Thomas was a radical leftist when he got indoctrinated at college. Thomas recently came out and openly stated (after destroying the country with policy’s he supports) that his support for Chevron is no longer valid to disregard it. You see, they are flip floppy, hardly credible and besides anybody trusting men that wear dress’s should have their heads examined.
USA: ” anybody trusting men that wear dress’s”??
Does that include men wearing kilts? Asks the man from Glasgow. 🙂
@USA, yes I know what you mean but with the 2nd. Amendment he is solid. He dissented on yesterday’s gay/lesbian/satan case; despises affirmative action/reverse discrimination against white men; dissented in satan’s agenda of homosexual/lesbian marriages in case in 2015; etc. I was very disappointed in his “flip-flop” in the Wayfair case when originally in 1992 he decided constitutional and in 2018 unconstitutional on internet sales tax voting to take billions of dollars out of our pockets and put our money into the corrupt coffers of mismanaged and corruptly run State Coffers whose coffers are still not able to properly meet… Read more »
A cultural cancer is metastasizing throughout our nation. Fed in part by a SCOTUS that has allowed the destruction of our bill of rights. There are good men serving SCOTUS, there are no good women, to include Roberts, who seems to have seduced Kavanaugh. Only Thomas looks to apply original intent, while the others want to dabble in social engineering, so they can continue, in the new world order. Two weeks ago, there was a story on the several generals who publicly rebuke president Trump. Although it never sourced their disdain back to the democrat (read communist) control of the… Read more »
So here is your bottom line. Our courts at all levels are political animals. Now that mobs roam the streets of our major cities they fear the rage and fury of mobs. We now live under mob rule in many places: New Mexico joins the list as of yesterday. So a people determined to be free can no longer count on government at any level. We must use what is left of our freedom of association to associate with those who will defend liberty.
Time to ABOLISH THE SUPREME COURT !!
This all falls on what should be done on all parts of government, President, VP, House, Senate, and Supreme Court, ALL SHOULD HAVE TERM LIMITS, MAX 10 years, NO MORE, That’s it !!!!!!!!!!! The most work any of them do, is to just get re-elected, or get their pet projects through to pad their pockets, if we did one third of what they do we would be in Jail ( Martha Stewart ) ring a bell inside trading?????
DEFUND the Supreme Court. Isn’t that the current rallying cry/politically-correct jargon? Or, at least, a paraphrase of it?
At this point SCOTUS has proven to be ineffective at their sole purpose due to apathy. It’s time to enforce Article VI and Defund, Disbar, and Discharge all from office who violate the Second Amendment. If SCOTUS cannot take action they need to be defunded and replaced with Justices who can.
I F-ing told yall, they’re not going to help us. I was sick and tired of seeing everybody’s optimism about the number of cases up for review by those pricks. I’m not saying they shouldn’t have heard some, a few, hell, all of them but I knew, and said, they wont hear a single one. This is their big push, and by them you all know who I mean, and the SC is as much a part of them as Ol George S is. I’ve told you before and Im telling you now, the only way to save it is… Read more »
Pharaohs now writing law. Trump says you gotta obey it but people who know the law rebuke the concept thus indicating Trump really doesn’t know anything about law. Perhaps that’s why he demanded states to throw the BoR’s in the trash and adopt Red Flag confiscation. Your sex now defined by how you feel at the moment and it’s okay to be flippy AF.
@USA, Do you have cell phone comms? Call some one in Texas and let me know, pronto!
SHAME ON THE SUPREME COURT judges!!!! Their ONLY JOB is to make sure ANY LAW passed AGREES WITH the Constitution —- The way IT IS WRITTEN!! NO RE-INTERPRETATION-S by the CURRENT OR PRESENT time IDIOT JUDGES are allowed!!!!
Occult [transformation]
There is plenty of good precedent currently on the books for the protection of 2A. Because states and agency’s refuse to comply to these precedents does not mean more precedents are required. I do see what your doing there and I do see attorneys padding their checkbooks off the sheep. What part of the following sentence is confusing thus creating a requirement to seek more precedents to fatten the checkbooks of attorneys? “Constitutional rights are enshrined with the scope they were understood to have when the people adopted them.” Heller, 554 U.S. at 634–35. Ya think maybe you’re being fooled… Read more »
Traitors……………….and I’m with HIM.^
@D; Who is “HIM”?
Left leaning C J Roberts first duty is to something else other than to his sworn oath of the Constitution,Americans rights and liberties will suffer until he is removed or replaced.
Any Justice who violates the Bill of Rights shall be Defunded, Disbarred, and Discharged from Office.
“Today we see every monument to our glorious past—our ancestral memory—being wiped out; erased. Tomorrow, we will see the absolute destruction of our Bill of Rights. No question about it.
If Trump fails reelection and if the Senate is lost, we will lose everything irreplaceable: but likely not before the *cold* War at home turns *hot*.”
Roger Katz
The “heat” is on.
Let’s hope it never happens because there will be blood watering that liberty tree the day after that and henceforth until liberty and the US Constitution is restored.