USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has new inventory on S&W M&P45 Shield .45 ACP Pistol without the Thumb Safety in the black colorway, part number 11531 for $429.99. This gun new retails for $580.00 most places online so this price makes this a great buy. Check inventory on the same deal over here.

S&W M&P45 Shield .45 ACP Pistol w/o Thumb Safety, Black – 11531 Features New aggressive grip texture for M&P®45 Shield™.

Front cocking serrations.

Incorporates the design features of the M&P Shield line of firearms.

Extremely thin and lightweight – can be comfortably carried all day.

18-degree grip angle for natural point of aim.

Striker-fired for short consistent trigger pull, every time.

Backed by Smith & Wesson’s Lifetime Service Policy.

Armornite® Durable Corrosion Resistant Finish.

Model: M&P45 Shield™

Frame Size: Compact Slim

Caliber: .45 AUTO

Action: Striker Fire

Capacity: 7+1 and 6+1 Rounds

Barrel Length: 3.3” (8.4 cm)

Front Sight: Steel – White Dot

Rear Sight: Steel – White Two Dot

Overall Length: 6.45” (16.4 cm)

Frame Width: .99” (2.5 cm)

Frame with Slide Stop: 1.05” (2.6 cm)

Overall Height: 4.88” with Flush Magazine (11.9 cm)

Grip: Polymer

Weight: 20.5 oz. (581.2 g)

Weight Empty Mag: 2.2 oz. (62.4 g) – 6 Round Magazine

Barrel Material: Stainless Steel – Armornite™ Finish

Slide Material: Stainless Steel – Armornite™ Finish

Frame Material: Polymer

Finish: Black The M&P Shield is an easy to conceal pistol that offers professional-grade features with simple operation and reliable performance day or night.

