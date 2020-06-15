Taurus Unveils New G3c Subcompact 9mm Carry Pistol

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Taurus, manufacturer of premium handguns for defense, hunting, and sport shooting, is excited to introduce the newest addition to its G-series line of semi-auto pistols, the G3c.

Taurus G3c 9mm

The new G3c 9mm imbues the innovation and performance established by the full-size G3 9mm polymer-frame, striker-fired pistol introduced last year while continuing the go-to dependability and value of the popular G2 series compact Taurus 9mm handguns. The G3c is a great choice for first time, as well as seasoned shooters.

Building on the proven foundation that has made the Taurus G-series among the most popular personal defense/EDC pistols ever, the G3c advances function, reliability, and durability to the next level, starting with the ergonomic frame. Featuring a skillfully contoured palm swell, highly textured grip panels, memory pads for precise and repeatable finger/hand placement, as well as a sculpted, extended magazine base plate, the G3c offers a glove-like fit for most shooters' hands to promote accuracy, ease of operation, and firearm retention. To assist in tactical mag changes in the event dust or grit prevents the magazine from dropping freely, the G3c mag extension includes easy-grip bevel cuts.

Among its many ergonomic features, the G3c offers the 3rd generation trigger system found in the G3, carefully redesigned with a flat trigger face to concentrate finger pressure on the front of the shoe for a straighter pull. This feature allows for shorter trigger reset as well, to promote the delivery of quicker follow-up shots while minimizing trigger jerk. The exceptionally crisp trigger break reduces shot disturbance for greater downrange accuracy.

To assist in operation for shooters of all hand sizes, the G3c has an upgraded slide design that includes both front and rear serrations. This ensures a more positive grip while manipulating the slide for charging, clearing, and makes press-checks easier in ill-lit or dim conditions. For normal light conditions, a visual chamber indicator replaces the mechanical indicator, reducing parts and streamlining the slide profile.

Durability also factors strongly in the new G3c pistol. The G3c slide is treated with a Tenifer finish to minimize scuffing and maximize corrosion resistance, ultimately reducing friction for smoother operation.

Front and rear sights on the G3c have also been upgraded to all-steel construction to withstand the rigors of daily carry. The rear sight is drift-adjustable and includes serrations to reduce glare and promote faster sight acquisition. The G3c is also upgrade-compatible. The rear dovetail is cut with dimensions that accept common aftermarket sights.

The G3c comes from the factory in 10- or 12-round capacities with three magazines included. Available separately are 15- and 17-round factory magazines available at Taurus.

Part of the G-series legacy is an impressive performance-to-price ratio, the G3c does not disappoint. With an MSRP of $305.74, the G3c delivers comfort, reliability, and performance on par with or exceeding that of compact pistols costing significantly more.

The new Taurus G3c is now shipping to dealers nationwide. To learn more, visit TaurusUSA.com.

Taurus G3c Specifications

Caliber: 9mm Luger

9mm Luger Capacity: 10- or 12-round

10- or 12-round Slide Finish: Tenifer matte black

Tenifer matte black Operational Controls Finish: Black teflon coating

Black teflon coating Grip/Frame: Polymer

Polymer Firing System: Single action with restrike capability

Single action with restrike capability Action Type: Striker

Striker Safety: Manual, trigger safety, striker block

Manual, trigger safety, striker block Sights Front: Fixed (white dot)

Fixed (white dot) Sights Rear: Serrated drift adjustable

Serrated drift adjustable Slide Material: Alloy steel

Alloy steel Overall Length: 6.3″

6.3″ Overall Width: 1.2″

1.2″ Overall Height: 5.1″

5.1″ Barrel Length: 3.2″ (stainless steel)

3.2″ (stainless steel) Weight: 22 oz. (unloaded with magazine)

22 oz. (unloaded with magazine) Magazines Included: 3x10rounds or 3x12rounds

3x10rounds or 3x12rounds Packaging Size: 9.8″ L x 6″ W x 1.8″ H

9.8″ L x 6″ W x 1.8″ H Packaging Weight: 33.20 oz.

33.20 oz. Additional Feature: Picatinny Rail (Mil-STD 1913)

Picatinny Rail (Mil-STD 1913) MSRP: $305.74

About Taurus USA:

Taurus Holdings, Inc. (“Taurus USA”) and its subsidiaries continues to evolve and produce revolutionary new products. In addition, new standards for quality and efficiency help deliver reliable and affordable guns to the market. Taurus USA is based in Miami, Florida. Taurus USA is owned by Forjas Taurus, S.A. which is a publicly traded company based in Brazil. Forjas Taurus manufactures a wide variety of consumer and industrial products that are distributed worldwide. For additional information, visit www.taurususa.com.