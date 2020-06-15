Taurus Unveils New G3c Subcompact 9mm Carry Pistol

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Taurus, manufacturer of premium handguns for defense, hunting, and sport shooting, is excited to introduce the newest addition to its G-series line of semi-auto pistols, the G3c.
Taurus G3c 9mm
The new G3c 9mm imbues the innovation and performance established by the full-size G3 9mm polymer-frame, striker-fired pistol introduced last year while continuing the go-to dependability and value of the popular G2 series compact Taurus 9mm handguns. The G3c is a great choice for first time, as well as seasoned shooters.
Building on the proven foundation that has made the Taurus G-series among the most popular personal defense/EDC pistols ever, the G3c advances function, reliability, and durability to the next level, starting with the ergonomic frame. Featuring a skillfully contoured palm swell, highly textured grip panels, memory pads for precise and repeatable finger/hand placement, as well as a sculpted, extended magazine base plate, the G3c offers a glove-like fit for most shooters' hands to promote accuracy, ease of operation, and firearm retention. To assist in tactical mag changes in the event dust or grit prevents the magazine from dropping freely, the G3c mag extension includes easy-grip bevel cuts.
Among its many ergonomic features, the G3c offers the 3rd generation trigger system found in the G3, carefully redesigned with a flat trigger face to concentrate finger pressure on the front of the shoe for a straighter pull. This feature allows for shorter trigger reset as well, to promote the delivery of quicker follow-up shots while minimizing trigger jerk. The exceptionally crisp trigger break reduces shot disturbance for greater downrange accuracy.
To assist in operation for shooters of all hand sizes, the G3c has an upgraded slide design that includes both front and rear serrations. This ensures a more positive grip while manipulating the slide for charging, clearing, and makes press-checks easier in ill-lit or dim conditions. For normal light conditions, a visual chamber indicator replaces the mechanical indicator, reducing parts and streamlining the slide profile.
Durability also factors strongly in the new G3c pistol. The G3c slide is treated with a Tenifer finish to minimize scuffing and maximize corrosion resistance, ultimately reducing friction for smoother operation.
Front and rear sights on the G3c have also been upgraded to all-steel construction to withstand the rigors of daily carry. The rear sight is drift-adjustable and includes serrations to reduce glare and promote faster sight acquisition. The G3c is also upgrade-compatible. The rear dovetail is cut with dimensions that accept common aftermarket sights.
The G3c comes from the factory in 10- or 12-round capacities with three magazines included. Available separately are 15- and 17-round factory magazines available at Taurus.
Part of the G-series legacy is an impressive performance-to-price ratio, the G3c does not disappoint. With an MSRP of $305.74, the G3c delivers comfort, reliability, and performance on par with or exceeding that of compact pistols costing significantly more.
The new Taurus G3c is now shipping to dealers nationwide. To learn more, visit TaurusUSA.com.
Taurus G3c Specifications
- Caliber: 9mm Luger
- Capacity: 10- or 12-round
- Slide Finish: Tenifer matte black
- Operational Controls Finish: Black teflon coating
- Grip/Frame: Polymer
- Firing System: Single action with restrike capability
- Action Type: Striker
- Safety: Manual, trigger safety, striker block
- Sights Front: Fixed (white dot)
- Sights Rear: Serrated drift adjustable
- Slide Material: Alloy steel
- Overall Length: 6.3″
- Overall Width: 1.2″
- Overall Height: 5.1″
- Barrel Length: 3.2″ (stainless steel)
- Weight: 22 oz. (unloaded with magazine)
- Magazines Included: 3x10rounds or 3x12rounds
- Packaging Size: 9.8″ L x 6″ W x 1.8″ H
- Packaging Weight: 33.20 oz.
- Additional Feature: Picatinny Rail (Mil-STD 1913)
- MSRP: $305.74
About Taurus USA:
Taurus Holdings, Inc. (“Taurus USA”) and its subsidiaries continues to evolve and produce revolutionary new products. In addition, new standards for quality and efficiency help deliver reliable and affordable guns to the market. Taurus USA is based in Miami, Florida. Taurus USA is owned by Forjas Taurus, S.A. which is a publicly traded company based in Brazil. Forjas Taurus manufactures a wide variety of consumer and industrial products that are distributed worldwide. For additional information, visit www.taurususa.com.
Disappointed that it is made in Brazil, so I read. They have that big new plant in Georgia and make the TX 22 there. I shun buying non-USA products when ever possible. Henry, Ruger, Heritage and others manage to manufacture only here in USA and remain competitive. It does seem that Taurus has upped their QC, which is good. Also got an email from their new CEO? that said he was going to fix their horrible QC and pitiful Customer Service/Repair turn around times; time will tell. Have started to buy their Heritage product and have been very pleased.
I’ve found that for pocket carry, mist pants front pockets will conceal a 6” overall length. This is 6.3”, just a little for some tight jeans or similar pants.,too bad Taurus. I had high hopes!