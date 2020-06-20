The New Rebel Holster From Versacarry

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Pistol owners often debate the merits of a leather holster versus a molded polymer holster. Both designs have benefits for carrying your pistol of choice. Until now you had to decide which one you would buy. Versacarry has changed the game with the introduction of the new Rebel Holster.

The Rebel Holster is a hybrid design that uses both water buffalo leather that Versacarry is known for and a rigid custom molded polymer front to securely hold the firearm. In essence, pistol owners can have their leather and polymer too.

The new Rebel holster is available in both Inside the Waistband (IWB) and Outside the Waistband (OWB) models.

Features of the both the IWB and OWB models include:

Custom Molded Polymer Front

Closed-Cell Padded Back

Adjustable Draw Tension

Raised Protective Backing

Forward Cant

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS:

Vegetable-Tanned Water Buffalo Leather

Industrial Grade Bonded Nylon Thread

Proudly Made in the USA

Limited Lifetime Warranty

30 Day Returns

The Rebel is currently available for a number of popular pistols models. To find the holster to fit your pistol, check these links to the Versacarry website. Suggested Retail prices:

IWB $64.00

OWB $54.99



Versacarry produces a wide variety of holsters and other shooting related products. For more information visit https://www.versacarry.com/.