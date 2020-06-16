The NRA Reports Victory for New Mexico Gun Rights

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The NRA won. The rights of law-abiding New Mexicans to purchase a firearm and go to the range have been vindicated.

In April, the NRA—along with the New Mexico Shooting Sports Association, Second Amendment Foundation, Firearms Policy Coalition, and Mountain States Legal Foundation—filed suit in federal court against Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for shuttering retail firearms businesses and ranges due to COVID-19.

As a direct result of our lawsuit, the Governor changed course. Now retail firearms businesses and ranges can operate like all other businesses in New Mexico.

“NRA members and law-abiding gun owners earned a victory today,” said NRA-ILA Director of Litigation Counsel Michael Jean, who represented the NRA in this case. “Gun shops and ranges are open now, and our members in New Mexico can freely exercise their rights.”

The lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed, leaving open the possibility to bring a new suit if the Governor decides to change course and infringe on law-abiding New Mexican’s rights under the guise of COVID-19 again.

“We hope that doesn’t happen, but we’ll be ready to go again if it does,” Jean said.

