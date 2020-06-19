The Precision Rifle Expo 2020 is on for September!

Blakely, Ga. (Ammoland.com) – The Precision Rifle Expo (PRE) opens registration for its 3rd annual, two-day event featuring the top brands in the precision, long-range rifle market. This year, the PRE will be held Sept. 26 – 27, 2020, at the Arena Training Facility in Blakely, Georgia. Registration is now open.

With attendance from 2019 exceeding expectations from the inaugural year, 2020 promises attendees an outstanding opportunity to access the exhibitor tent, attend multiple education classes taught by leading names in the precision rifle category, and various range experiences. Novices and professionals, competitors, and industry experts, all converge on one of the Country’s premier shooting facilities to learn from each other, test their skills, and build long-lasting relationships.

This year, attendees will not have to pre-register for any of the classes. Classes will be posted on the website and at the event. Also, pre-registration is $35 with onsite registration at $50. Pre-registrants will not receive a ticket and are asked to proceed to the Check-In Tent where a wrist band will be provided for admission.

The Arena Training Facility is located approximately two hours from the Hartsfield Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, and is centrally located in the Southeastern US. The facility boasts a unique configuration of multiple medium- to long-distance ranges, multiple climate-controlled classrooms, a main building, and a clubhouse (available first come, first serve for exhibitors), all located on 2,300 acres. For those who want to fly into the facility, the Arena has a 5,400 ft. airstrip and hangar space is available.

Interested in joining the growing ranks of premier companies in the world of precision rifles, optics, accessories, and ammunition? Contact Phil Cashin at 770-401-3572 or [email protected] for more information or to reserve your exhibit space.

About the Precision Rifle Expo:

The Precision Rifle Expo (PRE) A collection of the top manufacturers and collective talent for all things related to long-range precision rifle shooting. The host location is one of the premier long-range shooting facilities in the Southeastern US – Arena Training Facility. This location provides a unique opportunity to see the top equipment used by the best shooters in the country, where attendees can participate in seminars providing valuable education and try out this equipment at many of the on-site long-distance ranges. https://precisionrifleexpo.com