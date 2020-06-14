The Real Avid Gun Tool AMP – Specialized Gun-Specific Multi-tool

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Real Avid, the leader in DIY for Guns, expands its impressive line of firearm multi-tools with the new GUN TOOL AMP — a compact kit loaded in three platform-specific versions: AR15, Pistol, and 1911.
Real Avid Gun Tool AMP
The new Gun Tool AMP brings a new level of innovation to the gun maintenance and Gun DIY segment. Unlike any other multi-tools on the market, the Gun Tool AMP boasts a signature dual-function carry holster that not only holds a bit set and a folding frame multi-tool, it also transforms into a sturdy, magnetic bit driver. The innovative holster replaces the need for a sheath and adds an entirely new level of capability without adding unnecessary bulk.
The tool frame is designed and built for hard use and each version is loaded with liner-locking tools specific to the three-gun platforms they serve. Thanks to some out-of-the-holster thinking, AMP redefines what a carry tool for gun owners can be.
Howard Tripp, Chief Innovation Officer, said, “We invented the category of gun multi-tools and the new Gun Tool AMP is an exciting next step in the evolution of our line. It is without a doubt the most innovative gun multi-tool we’ve ever designed. It’s technical, very stylized, rugged, and designed to carry wherever your gun goes. It’s a serious tool to solve or ideally prevent ‘Oh no!’ moments. We talk a lot about how we can help gun owners keep their guns ready and able. That’s the whole mission for Gun Tool AMP.”
“Like all gun tools from Real Avid,” said Real Avid President Dave Steiner, “Gun Tool AMP is specialized. There are three versions of Gun Tool AMP – 1911, Pistol, and AR15. We understand these platforms really well and know that millions of gun owners rely on these guns for protection and sport. Our retail partners really benefit from our originality and focus. They know that their customers are in their stores looking for products specialized to their guns and the way that they shoot.”
Gun Tool AMP – AR15: Keep your AR-15 running in the field or at the range with features like specialized carbon scrapers for every bolt carrier group surface, a full array of common AR-15-specific bits and implements, and a fold-out locking bit driver to make on-the-fly adjustments and fixes a snap. KEEP IT READY!
Gun Tool AMP – Pistol: Gun Tool AMP-Pistol is like a support vehicle for your EDC and range handguns. It is loaded with pistol maintenance tools plus some extras you’ll appreciate when the time is right. Easily store and deploy from the belt, MOLLE strap, or range bag, the Gun Tool AMP-Pistol keeps the tools you need conveniently close at hand.
Gun Tool AMP – 1911: Specialized for the 1911 platform, Gun Tool AMP-1911 packs in-the-field capability into an efficient and intelligent frame system. The tool includes both Government and Officer barrel bushing wrenches, a full array of 1911-related bits and implements, plus a fold-out driver. Punches, picks, scrapers, wrenches, and innovative hex key storage come in a compact kit that can go anywhere you do.
About Real Avid:
Real Avid is the leader in DIY for Guns. We relentlessly invent superior problem-solving products and instruction that improve the experience of customizing, cleaning, building and modifying guns. Visit www.RealAvid.com for more information and to see the full line of Real Avid products.
I have been a big fan of Real Avid tools for 3+ years now. I used the AR15 specific multi-tool in my job in a production environment for several months. I used only the AR15 tool, a Lug Lock tool, hammer, armorer’s wrench, and 1-2 other tools in an experiment to see just how useful the tool is. I was able to assemble 30-40 uppers and lowers using the multi-tool, and the few additional tools listed above. IT IS WORTH EVERY DIME folks. All their tools have been excellent, and imho their Master Armorers Wrench is THE BEST ON THE… Read more »
I bought the 1911 multitool a couple years ago and keep it in my range bag. Use it when ever I clean or strip down my 1911s. It is really handy to have at the range and is useful for when someone else’s gun needs something as well. Nice to have everything all in one place.
You do realize that you don’t need tools for a 1911?
@Wombat, I’ll buy one of each, if they are made and assembled in America, by Americans, just to help bring manufacturing back to America! So, are this gizmos made and assembled in America by Americans?
Wow- $69.! Very expensive and that doesn’t include taxes and shipping! You’re prob looking at over $80 landed cost!
Online sites will often give free shipping on real avid tools over $50.