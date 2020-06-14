The Real Avid Gun Tool AMP – Specialized Gun-Specific Multi-tool

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Real Avid, the leader in DIY for Guns, expands its impressive line of firearm multi-tools with the new GUN TOOL AMP — a compact kit loaded in three platform-specific versions: AR15, Pistol, and 1911.

The new Gun Tool AMP brings a new level of innovation to the gun maintenance and Gun DIY segment. Unlike any other multi-tools on the market, the Gun Tool AMP boasts a signature dual-function carry holster that not only holds a bit set and a folding frame multi-tool, it also transforms into a sturdy, magnetic bit driver. The innovative holster replaces the need for a sheath and adds an entirely new level of capability without adding unnecessary bulk.

The tool frame is designed and built for hard use and each version is loaded with liner-locking tools specific to the three-gun platforms they serve. Thanks to some out-of-the-holster thinking, AMP redefines what a carry tool for gun owners can be.

Howard Tripp, Chief Innovation Officer, said, “We invented the category of gun multi-tools and the new Gun Tool AMP is an exciting next step in the evolution of our line. It is without a doubt the most innovative gun multi-tool we’ve ever designed. It’s technical, very stylized, rugged, and designed to carry wherever your gun goes. It’s a serious tool to solve or ideally prevent ‘Oh no!’ moments. We talk a lot about how we can help gun owners keep their guns ready and able. That’s the whole mission for Gun Tool AMP.” “Like all gun tools from Real Avid,” said Real Avid President Dave Steiner, “Gun Tool AMP is specialized. There are three versions of Gun Tool AMP – 1911, Pistol, and AR15. We understand these platforms really well and know that millions of gun owners rely on these guns for protection and sport. Our retail partners really benefit from our originality and focus. They know that their customers are in their stores looking for products specialized to their guns and the way that they shoot.”

Gun Tool AMP – AR15: Keep your AR-15 running in the field or at the range with features like specialized carbon scrapers for every bolt carrier group surface, a full array of common AR-15-specific bits and implements, and a fold-out locking bit driver to make on-the-fly adjustments and fixes a snap. KEEP IT READY!

Next-Gen AR15 Multi-Tool System

Innovative. Gun-specific. Packed with function

Cleans carbon from all critical surfaces to keep bolts cycling smoothly

Transformative design combines multi-tool, bit driver, and holster

Integrated locking, fold-out magnetic bit driver

Patent-pending quick-deploy holster carries the multi-tool, houses the bits, and features a fold-out locking driver

Gun Tool AMP – Pistol: Gun Tool AMP-Pistol is like a support vehicle for your EDC and range handguns. It is loaded with pistol maintenance tools plus some extras you’ll appreciate when the time is right. Easily store and deploy from the belt, MOLLE strap, or range bag, the Gun Tool AMP-Pistol keeps the tools you need conveniently close at hand.

Next-Gen Pistol Multi-Tool System

Innovative. Gun-specific. Packed with function

Transformative design combines multi-tool, bit driver, and holster

Integrated locking, fold-out magnetic bit driver

Patent-pending quick-deploy holster carries the multi-tool, houses the bits, and features a fold-out locking driver

Gun Tool AMP – 1911: Specialized for the 1911 platform, Gun Tool AMP-1911 packs in-the-field capability into an efficient and intelligent frame system. The tool includes both Government and Officer barrel bushing wrenches, a full array of 1911-related bits and implements, plus a fold-out driver. Punches, picks, scrapers, wrenches, and innovative hex key storage come in a compact kit that can go anywhere you do.