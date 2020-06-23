Trinity Oaks to Present Top Honors to Michael Jernigan, USMC (Ret.)

SAN ANTONIO (June 22, 2020)— On August 8, 2020, during Trinity Oaks’ 8th Annual Gala Under the Stars, Michael Jernigan will be presented with the prestigious Lt. Paul Silber Award. This award, dedicated to a soldier who overcame the limitations resulting from combat wounds to have a meaningful life after war, recognizes the outstanding achievement in the areas of service to our country, philanthropy and recognizes a community member who leads by example to fulfill the mission of Trinity Oaks. The recipient’s life must reflect the values of Trinity Oaks, but they do not need to have been a participant, volunteer or previously affiliated with the organizations programs or services.

Michael Jernigan enlisted in the military, just like his grandfather and father. In fact, his father swore him into the U.S. Marine Corps. in 2002. Two years later, in what seemed like an ordinary patrol in Iraq, his Humvee was hit by a roadside bomb. After 30 surgeries in just a year and 16 months in various hospitals the 25-year old was medically retired as a corporal. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Combat Action Ribbon for service.

While his sight in both eyes was completely lost, his vision became clear. Michael went back to college and finished his degree. Inspired by Southeastern Guide Dogs and his first dog, he went on to found Paws for Patriots program, which matches guide dogs with veterans. His program has provided more than 100 dogs to vets across the country. Michael is an author, a speaker, a marine, but most of all an inspiration to everyone that meets him.

The Trinity Oaks Under the Oaks Gala dinner and auction to honor Michael Jernigan will be held on August 8th. The gala has grown into the premier fundraising event for Trinity Oaks, attracting more than 500 guests from across the country and often selling out months in advance. This year’s Gala will feature incredible food raffles; games; an extensive silent auction; and a world-class live auction that includes trips and hunts around the world. All proceeds from this event will bring vital funds and support to the Trinity Oaks programs and services it provides. The event is currently sold out, but more space may open up as COVID space requirements change. Individual tickets are $200 apiece, and tables run $2000, $5,000 and $10,000.

About Trinity Oaks

In 2007, San Antonio native Tom Snyder founded Trinity Oaks, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded on the premise that active participation in the outdoors is a powerful, healing, and fundamentally life-changing experience. The organization’s mission is to use hunting, fishing and outdoor activities to make a meaningful difference in the lives of underprivileged kids, terminally ill children and combat veterans. Each year, Trinity Oaks offers at least 50 events at no expense to those who can benefit from once-in-a-lifetime hunting or fishing experiences. For more information on Trinity Oaks, visit www.trinityoaks.org, or call 210-447-0351. For more information on Thumbtack Ranch, visit https://trinityoaks.org/thumbtack/.