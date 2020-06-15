US Supreme Court Statement from Alan Gottlieb, SAF

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)-The following is a statement from Alan M. Gottlieb, founder and executive vice president of the Second Amendment Foundation, on the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal to accept a Second Amendment case for review.

“The Supreme Court’s refusal to take a Second Amendment Foundation case falls squarely at the feet of Chief Justice John Roberts. “He owes every gun owner in the United States an explanation about why the high court declined to hear a number of important Second Amendment cases.” “Given the fact that the Supreme Court had a cafeteria-style menu of cases from which to choose, there is no excuse why the court at this time chose to ignore the need to rule on any of these cases, and send a message to lower courts that they can no longer thumb their noses at the Heller and McDonald Supreme Court decisions affirming the right to keep and bear arms. “There is still one more case pending cert before the high court that was filed by the SAF. It is known as Rodriguez v. San Jose, a firearms confiscation case out of the State of California.”





Second Amendment Foundation

