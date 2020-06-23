Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a crazy-cheap price on the Vortex Strike Eagle 1-8X24Mm Riflescope & 30mm mounting rings for just $414.99 with FREE Shipping after coupon code “STRIKE” (in all caps). At this price, even Amazon can not touch this deal on a super well-built riflescope.

Vortex Strike Eagle 1-8×24 GEN2 Riflescope w/ AR-BDC3 Reticle Strike Eagle® riflescopes offer even more features in an updated body, making them ideal for value-minded shooters who need an optic that looks as good as it shoots. A true 1x on the low end adapts to a wide range of scenarios, letting shooters rapidly engage targets from point-blank to extended ranges. To maximize that versatility, you get a glass-etched, illuminated AR-BDC3 reticle, which aids in rapid shooting at near and far distances while providing holdover and ranging references from 0-650 yards. Plus, a thread-in throw lever helps you to set your magnification even faster, shot after shot. Features: The AR-BDC3 Reticle is improved for ranging distances and holdovers and illuminated for clarity in low light

The Thread-In Throw Lever is for last and easy magnification adjustments

Updated aesthetics for a clean, new look

In the Box: Thread-in throw lever, CR2032 Battery, Reticle manual, flip caps, lens cloth, and product manual

Fully Multi-Coated

Waterproof

Second Focal Plane

Fogproof

Glass Etched Reticle

Shockproof

Armortek

Nitrogen Gas Purged Vortex Sport Cantilever 30mm Ring Mount, 2″ Offset The Vortex Sport Cantilever mount is used for 30mm telescopic sights onto flattop style AR-15 rifles. The 2-inch offset of the mount positions the scope in a forward position to provide appropriate eye relief and head placement.

The Vortex Strike Eagle is well-reviewed:

Vortex Strike Eagle 1-8X24mm Riflescope & 30mm Ring Mount Cart Check 06/11/2020:

