Washington, D.C. – -(AmmoLand.com)- Urgent call to action for Washington, D.C. Volunteers needed to provide security escorts & to protect monuments, such as the WWII monument (which was recently defaced by anti-American idiots).

Time to STAND UP & STAND.

Contact Bill on the rules and limits for the security op. Contact Bill at 240-356-2025 or email [email protected]

We have a duty to step up and defend our nation, our communities, our historic monuments, and our fellow Americans from this violent Marxist insurrection, intent on overthrowing our Constitution and laws.

Those of us with the training and experience to be defenders have an even greater obligation to step up. Get it done right where you live, in your home town and state. But if you can also go to D.C., we need you there.

Bill is a retired military officer. He’s squared away. He needs you to help him to provide security escorts for patriotic Americans who simply want to peaceably assemble in DC or visit our national monuments without being attacked by violent leftists. Please step up and volunteer.

If you can’t make it yourself, pleasedonate to support our efforts.

Oath Keepers are stepping up to defend police families, people under threat, businesses, homes, and monuments nationwide. Please support our efforts and more importantly please step up to help.

For the Republic,

Stewart Rhodes

Founder of Oath Keepers





About Oath Keepers:

Oath Keepers is a non-partisan association of current and formerly serving military, reserves, National Guard, veterans, Peace Officers, and Fire Fighters who will fulfill the Oath we swore, with the support of like-minded citizens who take an Oath to stand with us, to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, so help us, God. Our Oath is to the Constitution.

For more information, visit www.oathkeepers.org.