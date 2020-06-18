Winchester Introduces New Wildcat Super Speed .22lr

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Winchester Ammunition, a longtime leader in rimfire ammunition manufacturing, introduces its new Wildcat Super Speed ammo in 22 Long Rifle. The new round utilizes the versatile copper-plated Dynapoint hollow-point bullet, with a higher velocity of 1300 FPS, which provides more energy on target and optimizes cycling in semi-automatic firearms such as the Winchester Wildcat rifle. Wildcat Super Speed rimfire ammunition is an excellent choice for plinking, target practice, varmint, and small-game hunting.

Winchester Wildcat rimfire products are manufactured to exceedingly high standards with reliable priming and uniform powder charges and bullet dimensions to yield consistent accuracy from one box to the next. Copper-plated bullets, clean-burning powder, and priming contribute to maintaining clean firearm actions for reliable function.

