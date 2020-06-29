With Fire Season Here, NSSF PSA’s Remind Shooters to Prevent Wildfires

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- With more than 23,000 wildfires having burned already this year—an increase of 20 percent over last year—NSSF reminds shooters and hunters to take precautions so they don’t accidentally ignite a wildfire.

Prevent Wildfires InforgraphicAlthough fires that usually make headlines are those that scorch the arid West, all parts of the country can have destructive wildfires. The majority of wildfires are human-caused, and that means fires can be prevented by following safe practices. NSSF’s “Help Prevent Wildfires” campaign provides video and audio public service announcements and an updated infographic that urges recreational shooters and other outdoor enthusiasts to be mindful of their surroundings and how to take precautions.

Precautions include:

Being aware of restrictions on shooting and other activities in fire-prone areas.

Not using tracer rounds, exploding targets or ammunition that is steel-jacketed or contains steel-core components.

Knowing that a vehicle’s hot exhaust systems can ignite dry vegetation.

Making sure all campfires and smoking materials are properly extinguished.

“As gun owners, we care about safeguarding our communities and our natural resources. With the fire season upon us, we encourage everyone to do their part to not be the cause of a wildfire. Check the fire-danger levels in your area and take precautions before heading outdoors to target shoot, hunt or pursue other outdoor activities,” said Joe Bartozzi, NSSF President and CEO.

NSSF encourages individuals and organizations to share the “Help Prevent Wildfires” public service announcements and infographic on their social media networks and to use the #GunOwnersCare hashtag.





