MOTV Original Series “14 Outdoorsmen” Family To Receive Visit From the Stork in Oct.

Outdoor Sportsman Group’s MOTV Original Series “14 Outdoorsmen” Family To Receive Visit From the Stork in October.

Show Featuring 14 Michigan Brothers Receives News: Baby No. 15 Set to Arrive in October.

DENVER (Ammoland.com) – The Schwandt Family (Lakeview, MI) comprised of 14 brothers, ages 28-2 years old, and the subject of Outdoor Sportsman Group’s new outdoor lifestyle streaming show on MyOutdoorTV (MOTV)– 14 Outdoorsmen – announce they will welcome a new addition to their family in October 2020.

Jay (45) and Kateri Schwandt (45) never knew the gender of their 14 previous pregnancies until delivery – Tyler (28), Zach (24), Drew (23), Brandon (21), Tommy (18), Vinny (17), Calvin (15), Gabe (13), Wesley (11), Charlie (10), Luke (8), Tucker (6), Francisco (5) and Finley (2) – and Baby No. 15 will be no different.

“We are overjoyed and beyond excited to be adding to our family,” family patriarch Jay Schwandt effused. “When Kateri and I were married right out of high school we always talked about having a family. Little did we ever think we would be blessed with 15 children.”

The Schwandts started dating as freshmen in high school – Jay at Gaylord High School and Kateri at Gaylord St. Mary’s and were married immediately following high school before attending Ferris State University.

“Because there is enough testosterone in our house to fill a stadium, it might be nice to add a little girl, but we will love and cherish our new baby regardless of the gender,” Kateri Schwandt admits. “I do know one thing though, if we do have a little girl, she will be the most spoiled and protected child her entire life, especially during her teenage years.”

The two married in 1993 and attended Ferris State, living in the “married” dorm at the University. Along the way throughout their college careers, the Schwandts not only graduated with bachelor’s degrees but also left school with three young boys before continuing their education – Kateri received her Master’s degree in social work from Grand Valley State University and Jay earned a law degree from Thomas Cooley Law School – and adding to their family. The Schwandts also have one grandchild, Luciana (2), the daughter of Drew and his partner, Anelene.

An avid outdoorsman, Jay, a lawyer and land surveyor by trade, has introduced his outdoor lifestyle passions to his sons and Outdoor Sportsman Group was intrigued to find out more about the Schwandts.

MOTV has captured the story of this fascinating family in their streaming video show 14 Outdoorsmen. Besides the day-to-day lives of the 14 boys and their parents, the show will feature the seasonal planning, preparation and execution of hunting and fishing together while incorporating the logistics of a familial platoon.

MOTV’s original series 14 Outdoorsmen will debut in October 2020 on MyOutdoorTV.com. For more information, visit www.OutdoorChannelPlus.com.

