Kentucky – -(AmmoLand.com)- WHAS11.com is reporting that three members of the NFAC (No Fu*king Around Coalition) a self-described ‘black's only' militia were the victims of an accidental discharge by one of their own members.

“LMPD confirmed the shooting was accidental as three people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All of the members of involved are affiliated with the NFAC and there no outstanding suspects, police say. In a statement, LMPD interim chief Robert Schroeder said, “This is a tragic situation that could have been much worse. I encourage anyone choosing to exercise their Second Amendment rights to do so responsibly.”

John Fitzgerald Johnson, also known as The Real Grandmaster Jay, leader of the Not F***ing Around Coalition (NFAC), said they were “descending” upon Kentucky on Saturday to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.

Breonna Taylor was killed by police serving a “No-Knock” warrant in the middle of the night, in Louisville, Kentucky. Although it is only now attracting national attention, the tragedy took place back on March 12, 2020 when 26-year old Breonna Taylor was shot 8 times by 3 plain-clothes police officers who had just kicked in her front door. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, says he believed the intruders were home-invaders and he fired one shot as the attackers came through the door.

After Police and EMT workers tended to the injured the NFAC resume their parade.

It is good to see The Real Grandmaster Jay, at the range familiarizing himself with the guns he is carrying.

With the sudden rush of people showing up to protest with firearms now seems like a good time to review some of the core tenants of gun safety.

Always treat the gun as loaded. Always keep the gun pointed in a safe direction. Always keep your finger straight and off the trigger until you are ready to shoot. Always keep the gun unloaded until you are ready to use it. Never point the gun at anything you don't intend to destroy. Be sure of your target and what is beyond it. Learn the mechanical and handling characteristics of the gun you are using. Always use proper Ammunition. Be sure the barrel is clear of obstructions before loading and shooting. If your gun fails to fire when the trigger is pulled, hold your shooting position for several seconds; then with the muzzle pointed in a safe direction, carefully unload the gun. Don't rely on the gun's safety to keep it from firing. See rule three. Be aware of your surroundings when handling guns so you don't trip or lose your balance and accidentally point and/or fire the gun at anyone or anything.





About Tred Law

Tred Law is your everyday patriot with a deep love for this country and a no-compromise approach to the second amendment. He does not write articles for Ammoland every week, but when he does write it is usually about liberals Fing with his right to keep and bear arms.