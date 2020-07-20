ACTION ITEM: Arlington to Consider Gun-Control This Wednesday

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- This Wednesday, July 22, at 5 pm, Arlington County is going to decide whether to go forward with local gun-control that exactly matches what Alexandria has done: a total ban on carry at local government buildings, parks, recreation, and community centers, and permitted events and adjoining streets. A person otherwise lawfully carrying in those areas will be warned and a violation for refusing the comply is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

The meeting is going to be held online and you can sign-up to speak by clicking here.

You will be speaking on item #63.

The agenda is here.

Background, description, and wording of the proposed ordinance is here.

Comments in opposition to Agenda Item #63 can be emailed here. If you can sign up to speak that would be better.

Talking points:

Criminal activity does not justify taking away the right of citizens to be able to defend themselves or their families

Gun-free Zones are where over 90% of public mass-shootings occur in the U.S.

The ordinance creates a victimless crime that places innocent lives in danger, since police cannot be everywhere at once and the victim has no means to protect themselves

The ordinance will increase unnecessary interactions between the police and the public

Southern Maryland has severe restrictions on firearms and has over four times the murder rate of Northern Virginia. DC's murder rate is eight times that of Northern Virginia. Let's not become like those areas! Data: www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/local/homicides/





