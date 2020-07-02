Action Item: “Assault Weapon” & Other Bans Could Be Passed in Virginia!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Anti-self-defense Delegate Mark Levine's HB961, which banned “assault weapons”, suppressors, and magazines that hold over 10 rounds, was continued to 2021 back in February. But Governor Northam recently said he wants to revive it and has said he will convene a special session of the General Assembly in August.

Besides HB961, these other infringements could also be voted on in August:

Repeal reciprocity with 25 states

Shutdown indoor shooting ranges

Restrict outdoor shooting ranges

No open carry in vehicles

Proof of training to purchase a firearm

10% tax on guns and ammunition

A conviction for various misdemeanors or a “hate crime” will take away gun rights

Illegal to have guns in state or local government buildings

Illegal to carry in Capitol Square or in the General Assembly

Gun stores cannot employ anyone who is prohibited from owning firearms – even a janitor and more

Action Item

We need to have everyone contact their legislator using the link below to send a prewritten, but editable message to their legislators about opposing any gun control in the Special Session. I encourage you to customize the message, which will automatically go to your particular legislators based on your home address:

About Virginia Citizens Defense League, Inc. (VCDL):

Virginia Citizens Defense League, Inc. (VCDL). VCDL is an all-volunteer, non-partisan grassroots organization dedicated to defending the human rights of all Virginians. The Right to Keep and Bear Arms is a fundamental human right.

For more information, visit: www.vcdl.org.