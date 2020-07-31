The All-new Vortex Diamondback HD Spotting Scopes

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The way you hunt demands more of an optic, whether you are picking a tine out of dense cover or seeing the telltale flick of an ear on the next ridge. In any scenario, the last thing you want is to doubt if your gear is up to the job.

The Diamondback HD line of spotting scopes from Vortex is taking the next step forward with two new configurations, the 16-48×65, and the 20-60×85, providing power and clarity in a redesigned package that’s high on performance and low on sticker shock.

The power behind the new Diamondback HD spotters is an HD optical system that delivers crisp resolution, brighter images, and edge-to-edge sharpness, reducing eye strain during long glassing sessions. All air-to-glass surfaces are fully multi-coated for increased light transmission and powerful low-light performance, giving you an edge when you need it most.

In addition to rethinking the Diamondback HD’s internal components, Vortex took a fresh approach to the spotter’s exterior, introducing a streamlined, snag-free profile. The helical focus wheel provides fast, fine adjustments, and an Arca-Swiss compatible foot means the Diamondback® HD mounts quickly to compatible tripod heads without additional plates. Plus, a neoprene cover comes included, keeping your spotter protected in the field.

MSRP:

$499.99 – Diamondback® HD 65mm Angled Spotting Scope

$499.99 – Diamondback® HD 65mm Straight Spotting Scope

$599.99 – Diamondback® HD 85mm Angled Spotting Scope

$599.99 – Diamondback® HD 85mm Straight Spotting Scope

About Vortex Optics:

American owned, veteran-owned, Wisconsin-based Vortex Optics designs, engineers, produces, and distributes a complete line of premium sport optics, accessories, and apparel. Dedicated to providing unrivaled customer service and exceptional quality, Vortex® backs its products with the unconditional, transferrable, lifetime VIP Warranty. Built on over 30 years of experience in the optics industry, Vortex® has emerged as a leader in the optics market.