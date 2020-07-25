American Tactical Launches New Color for FXH-45

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- American Tactical Inc, US manufacturer and worldwide importer of firearms, ammunition and tactical equipment, is proud to introduce an all-new color option for the FXH-45 pistol.

The FXH-45 in Flat Dark Earth is a Commander-size hybrid .45 ACP. It's a single-action, semi-automatic 1911 pistol with an 8+1 capacity. The frame was designed with built-in finger grooves for an ergonomic feel. It has a black 416 stainless steel slide and black polymer grips. The 4.25-inch match grade barrel is also made of 416 stainless steel. The FXH-45 has an overtravel adjustable, skeletonized alloy trigger with a silver-tone finish. It accepts Glock front and rear sights, including aftermarket night sights. This new breed of 1911 is compatible with most standard 1911 parts and grips.

The Flat Dark Earth FXH-45 (ATIGFXH45CFDE) has an MSRP of $599.95 and is proudly 100% made in America.

Features

Full Size

Single Action

Semi Automatic

8+1 Capacity

Removable Top Plate Allows the Addition of American Tactical Optic Mount for Trijicon RMR and Burris Fastfire Sights – Available Separately.

Specs

Caliber: .45 ACP

Height: 5.4″

Length: 8.7″

Weight: 27.5 oz Empty w/ no Magazine

Magazine Capacity: 8

Frame

Material: Polymer w/ 2 7075-T6 Aluminum Inserts

Finish: MilSpec Hard Coat Anodize on Inserts

Color: Flat Dark Earth

Slide

Material: 416 Stainless Steel

Finish: QPQ Black Nitride

Color: Black

