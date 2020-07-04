An Important Message to All Americans on Independence Day 2020 #GUNVOTE

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- “Americans have the right and the advantage of being armed—unlike the citizens of other countries whose governments are afraid to trust the people with arms ~James Madison.” Federalist 46

Dear Fellow Americans:

As we approach the celebration on Independence Day this coming July 4th weekend we should think about the significance of the war that was fought against tyranny and the sacrifices that were made to give us a Nation unlike any other; one conceived in liberty. We should give thanks to our founders, and give serious thought to where we are today, and how we see ourselves tomorrow.

Americans are shocked at the outbreaks against law and order in our Nation; of the destruction of businesses and private property; of assaults on, and murders of, innocent Americans; of violent, senseless acts of rioters, looters, and arsonists that go unpunished.

We have witnessed the wanton destruction of our Nation’s history, our culture, and our heritage. We see the defacement, defilement, and destruction of our treasured monuments, statues, and artwork.

We are disgusted by the reactions of Democrats to the anarchy and chaos happening all around us, and we are appalled at their constant attacks on the President.

The reactions of the Radical Left Democrat Party leadership make clear their contempt for our Nation, for our people, and for our Constitution. The weak-kneed reactions of Republicans to this lawlessness are no less disturbing and alarming.

But these radical forces have done us a favor. They show us their true colors and tell us what they want: the end of a free Constitutional Republic. Never before has a U.S. Presidential election been so important.

This is a modern Civil War. See the AQ article titled, “In The Throes Of America’s Modern Day Civil War.”

In some ways, though, this modern Civil War bears more relation to the American Revolution than to the American Civil War because we are seeing something different, something potentially more catastrophic. The eradication of our Bill of Rights, all ten of them.

Our representatives in Congress do not represent our interests. We had national concealed handgun reciprocity legislation in our grasp but the Senate threw it away. Of all the timely issues the Arbalest Quarrel has written on over the years, this was one of the most important, the right to own and possess firearms unrestricted.

If we are to ever to see the reality of national carry legislation, we can only do so with Trump as President and with Republican control of both the House and Senate.

The 4th of July should remind all Americans that true freedom and liberty always exists in an armed citizenry.

We see, firsthand, in States like New York, Illinois, Washington, and California, to name a few, Democratic strong-holds, where State and local leadership have either capitulated to lawless mob rule or have actively participated in the breakdown of law and order.

These recent events have also demonstrated how vulnerable the American people are, how helpless they are, and how they are made to feel.

Just take a look at New York City. This is a City which had for years seen a reduction in crime. It is now experiencing a massive resurgence as violent crime and murder rates have soared, equal to or surpassing those seen in Chicago.

Democrat Mayor Bill DeBlasio has still refused to allow licensed Federal Firearms Dealers, gun stores, and shooting ranges to open as “essential” businesses.

Yet, he has let criminals out of jail to prey on innocent people while, at the same time, he has defunded and dismantled the Police Department, disbanded undercover units, given them conflicting orders, and emasculated what remains of the police.

DeBlasio has made it extremely difficult for average, sensible, law-abiding citizens to exercise their fundamental right to possess firearms for personal protection. He claims citizens who reside in New York City don’t need firearms because the police serve that function. That, of course, is a bald-faced lie, as the police have no duty to ensure the life and safety of individuals.

The function of the police is to protect the safety of the community as a whole. The AQ has discussed this issue at length, in its article, “Can We, As Individuals, Rely on the Police To Protect us?”

But, today, DeBlasio isn’t even providing New York City residents with that minimal level of protection. Instead of reinforcing the police, and supporting them, he has bowed to the will of the mob.

DeBlasio has empowered the criminal, sociopathic elements. He has demoralized the police and left the average, responsible, law-abiding citizenry helpless. If this is DeBlasio’s intention, he has succeeded. If not, this is evidence that he is an incompetent and moron.

This is repeated across the Country. You see it happening every day. America is on fire!

We need to understand the issues, know the facts, and be proactive.

These same governors and mayors fail to protect us; fail to protect society-at-large; and deny us the right to protect ourselves. They exercise absolute control. They ignore their own legislatures, arrogantly issuing illegal executive orders to exert control over Americans. They use that same authority to benefit themselves and the Democratic Party platform. This must stop.

Well-funded and well-organized Radical Left-wing forces, from within our country and from outside it, have infiltrated our government, our schools, our social and business institutions; our very way-of-life.

Their focus for the time being is on the Democrat-controlled sanctuary cities and States.

These destructive forces aim to accomplish their goals through a seditious “Fake News” media to create a totalitarian regime. They hide behind the protections of “Free Press.” Beware if you are not “politically protect.”

Fortunately, President Donald Trump is not their puppet. He will not stand for their antics. He calls them out for the corrupters they are. He cannot be bought.

Radical Left forces intend to defeat Trump, at all costs. They constantly proclaim a runaway “Blue Wave” victory. It is the same strategy they used in a failed attempt to elect Hillary Clinton.

These Radical Left forces will be met by a counterforce. It is the same counterforce that succeeded in electing Trump President in 2016. That counterforce will see Trump reelected in 2020. That counterforce consists of you, and me, and the great “Silent Majority.”

We will put out the fire burning in America with a backfire! The Presidential 2020 Election is only a few months away. The stakes are high.

Voting has consequences, as evidenced in the Midterm Elections of 2018 allowing the Democrats to take control over the House of Representatives while the Republicans just narrowly held onto the Senate.

The Midterm election upset put a hold on any possibility for the passage of a new “National Concealed Handgun Carry Reciprocity” bill. See the AQ Article, “It’s Time For National Handgun Carry Reciprocity To Secure The Citizen’s Right Of Armed Self-Defense, Throughout The Country.”

Then, too, the recent swing-vote by U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts on the NYC Gun Transport Case has done nothing to strengthen our Second Amendment rights. The AQ discusses this in its article, “Antigun Crowd Breathes Collective Sigh Of Relief After Supreme Court Majority Gives NYC A Victory In Gun Transport Case.”

Only Trump’s reelection, along with Republican wins in the House and the Senate, will preserve a Free Republic and preserve our fundamental, unalienable rights.

Republicans must also gain control of States and localities presently under the grip of Radical Leftists.

Reach out and touch someone!

We cannot take anything for granted. The stakes are too high!

We must prioritize and plan our battles. But, to successfully counter the forces that wish to undermine our Nation, we must keep informed.

Get accurate news through FOX and OAN cable television; and Read and subscribe to accurate reporting news sites like the Epoch Times.

We also suggest you subscribe to pro-Second Amendment websites. There are several.

All of us must do our fair share.

You can also support us and encourage others to do so as well by reading our AQ articles, and to share them on social media sources like Facebook and Twitter.

Let your voice be heard.

Call President Trump and Republicans in your Congressional Delegation. Let them know how you feel about the important issues. Remind them that they work for you not for themselves. Make it clear to them that you will monitor how they vote on legislation and that you can easily vote them out of Office as vote them into Office.

The Capital telephone number to reach anyone in the Federal Government is: 202/ 224-3121. This is a working number and a switchboard operator will connect you to the person you want to reach. We use this phone number often. It only takes a few minutes. You, too, can make a difference.

We trust you will share this message with your family, friends and acquaintances.

Remember full well, if we do not retain control of the Federal Government, this July 4th Independence Day Celebration may well be our last.





About The Arbalest Quarrel:

Arbalest Group created `The Arbalest Quarrel' website for a special purpose. That purpose is to educate the American public about recent Federal and State firearms control legislation. No other website, to our knowledge, provides as deep an analysis or as thorough an analysis. Arbalest Group offers this information free.

For more information, visit: www.arbalestquarrel.com.