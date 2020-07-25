AR500 Armor Veritas Modular Plate Carrier, Ast Colors $84.00

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- AR500 Armor has its Veritas Modular Plate Carrier in assorted colorways on their most popular body armor plat carrier for just $84.00 with reasonable delivery times

AR500 Armor Veritas Modular Plate Carrier “We are proud to announce the Veritas™ Plate Carrier as the first serious success by any manufacturer at creating a true professional-grade carrier utilizing paramount components and manufacturing processes, available at this price point. Our commitment to craftsmanship is reflected in every piece. Fit, form, function, modularity, and price reflect perfection.” The AR500 Armor® Veritas™ is our modular plate carrier embodiment fueled by years of feedback and evaluation as a body armor manufacturer. Fusing every desirable feature into a finely crafted, cost effective modular system with no compromise. The result astounded even us. The Veritas™ is one of our signature plate carriers, and with that represents what the AR500 Armor® R&D team, and brand stand for. The Veritas™ by AR500 Armor® is designed to compete, scale, and leave you wanting for nothing. Accepting 10” x 12” body armor, Veritas™ Plate Carrier features a minimalistic profile without sacrificing real-estate and is smaller, but more modular, than its larger kin the Testudo™. Intense care was given to material choice in effort to forge a comfortable, ventilated, and lightweight plate carrier. Durable 3D mesh lines both the inner plate pockets with inlayed soft loop Velcro pontoon attachment points. removable mesh padded shoulder pads are included, each featuring tri-loop guides and attachment points. The low-profile emergency drag handle traverses through the entire back half of the plate carrier for increased strength. Broad 2” side buckles secure the adjustable straps, and are user removable for increased comfort when running the Veritas™ cummerbund. Each row of webbing and all high stress points are Bar-Tack stitch reinforced for durability. All webbing features soft loop for versatility. Dual upper and lower admin pockets provide ample built in storage and scalability for the Veritas™ cummerbund system, and kangaroo pouch. Upper admin pocket features inner elastic divided keepers for gear retention. Easy-to-grip Hypalon pull tabs embrace each pocket for accessibility in all conditions. Generous upper front & rear soft loop Velcro panels easily accommodate patches and large ID panels. The entire construction is genuine 500D Cordura nylon for the perfect balance of durability and weight reduction. Impact resistant made in the USA buckles reduce failure points in these critical areas where many carriers fail. Front chest rig mounts are compatible with all common chest rig adapters, along with rear vertical load bearing attachment points. Both allowing for upper or lower mounting positions. Read more product deatils here.

