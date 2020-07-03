ArachniGRIP Salutes 4th of July with American Flag Imprints and Donations to Charity

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- ArachniGRIP®'s Slide Spider® slide grip is a must-have accessory for semi-auto pistol owners, and is now available in patriotic designs and at a special price in honor of the 4th of July. In addition, ArachniGRIP is donating a portion of profits from July 3-6 to a veteran and military-focused charity.

ArachniGRIP is offering the Slide Spider slide grip with imprints of the American Flag or Betsy Ross flag design for Independence Day. The American Flag's fifty white stars represent the fifty states of this great nation. The thirteen stripes of alternating red and white represent the thirteen colonies that declared independence from Great Britain. Together, this design makes up our nation's flag as adopted on July 4, 1960 and also known as Old Glory, the Stars and Stripes, and The Star Spangled Banner.

The Betsy Ross flag design combines thirteen alternating red and white stripes and a collection of thirteen white stars arranged in a circle on a blue background. When Congress officially approved the issuance of this flag on June 14, 1777 sewn by Betsy Ross, they emphasized the new flag's symbolism of the unity of the thirteen new states, a reminder to the world that we were no longer the thirteen English colonies.

The American Flag and Betsy Ross flag Slide Spider designs are shown on a black background and add a display of American pride to your handgun while adding grip enhancement. MSRP for the Slide Spider is $19.95. ArachniGRIP is offering a special patriotic discount of 17.76% off on purchases made through their website from July 3-6, 2020. The discount code is “1776” and can be applied during checkout.

During the 4th of July sales promotion, ArachniGRIP will donate $1 from every Slide Spider purchase to The Fisher House Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay free of charge while a loved one is in the hospital. The Fisher House Foundation homes are located at military and VA medical centers around the world. To learn more, visit FisherHouse.org.

The Slide Spider grip by ArachniGRIP is available for most semi auto pistol models. The Slide Spider grip products enable the shooter to gain increased control through a safe and secure hold. The products also offer additional tactical advantages under challenging operating conditions, including extreme moisture and temperature.

For more information about ArachniGRIP products, visit www.arachnigrip.com

About ArachniGRIP:

ArachniGRIP® was founded by two lifelong firearms enthusiasts. We are located in Parker, Colorado, at the base of the Rocky Mountains. Our company believes that all shooters should have the advantages of proper equipment and training. Our products and instructional videos are designed to aid shooters in the safe, practical use and control of their firearms.